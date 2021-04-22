Pharmacists have warned the public not to confuse Covid symptoms as hay fever season is upon us.

With one in five Irish people suffering from hay fever, it is important that people understand how to recognise the key differences, the Irish Pharmaceutical Union (IPU) said.

The main difference is that fever or chills are common with Covid-19 but are not seen in those suffering with hay fever.

Hay fever, also known as seasonal allergic rhinitis, is caused by pollen and spores creating an allergic reaction affecting the nose and sinuses.

While it can occur at any time of year, sufferers are particularly affected from the spring until autumn. Although hay fever is a relatively common condition, the symptoms can be extremely unpleasant.

“Hay fever can make life miserable, especially for people with severe symptoms,” said community pharmacist Ann Marie Horan.

"However, the condition can often be effectively managed with a range of treatment options, including antihistamines, decongestants, corticosteroid nasal sprays and anti-allergy eye-drops.”

She said pharmacists remain open and available on the phone to offer advice during the pandemic.

While sneezing, runny or blocked nose, itchy or watery eyes, itch mouth, and earache are common symptoms of hay fever, they are not so for Covid.

Hay fever sufferers sometimes have a night-time cough, but a cough is a common symptom of Covid, and it is usually dry and persistent.

Loss of smell, headache, shortness of breath and fatigue are sometimes symptoms of both conditions.

Aches and pains or a sore throat are not symptoms of hay fever, but are of sometimes a sign of Covid.

While hay fever sufferers never suffer a fever or high temperature, this is a common symptom of Covid.

If you suspect you have Covid, you should phone your GP to arrange for a test.

“Obviously, during the current pandemic, people should only make essential journeys, and for some, including the over-70s, those with underlying health conditions, and people who have either symptoms or a diagnosis of Covid-19 (or a member of their household does), they should not leave their homes,” Ms Horan said.

"However, you can still phone your pharmacist for advice, and medicine delivery options are available for those who must stay at home.”

Ms Horan added, “With everyone on high alert for Covid-19 symptoms, it can be difficult to rationalise which symptoms could be hay fever and which are associated with Covid-19. The below IPU graphic illustrating the differences is very useful.”

Ms Horan also provided some general advice on managing hay fever, “Sufferers should monitor the pollen forecast and take particular care when the count is high. You can reduce hay fever symptoms by doing the following:

• Keep doors and windows closed at home and when driving;

• Apply a little Vaseline inside the nose to trap pollen and stop it being inhaled;

• Wear sunglasses, preferably wraparound glasses which prevent pollen entering the eyes;

• Don't mow the grass and avoid working in the garden;

• Don't dry clothes outside if possible; and

• Wash your hair, hands and face when you come back indoors and change your clothes to get rid of any pollen.