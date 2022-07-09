| 14.9°C Dublin

How to protect yourself from catching Covid-19 while still enjoying your summer holiday

Irish people going on holiday this summer are advised to take certain Covid precautions. Photo: Getty Images

Close

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

It’s not what anyone wants to hear on their much-needed summer getaway abroad. But being Covid-savvy is as vital as ever, as Europe is again at the mercy of another surge in infection with highly contagious variants.

With EU Covid certs and testing no longer mandatory and more countries easing their rules around face masks, it is very much down to the individual traveller to minimise their risk.

Doorstep to airport

