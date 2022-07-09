How to protect yourself from catching Covid-19 while still enjoying your summer holiday

It’s not what anyone wants to hear on their much-needed summer getaway abroad. But being Covid-savvy is as vital as ever, as Europe is again at the mercy of another surge in infection with highly contagious variants.

With EU Covid certs and testing no longer mandatory and more countries easing their rules around face masks, it is very much down to the individual traveller to minimise their risk.

The advice is to be prepared for potentially lengthy queues at the airport.

Even when operations are running smoothly, you can find yourself in a long line of people, and you have no control over your surroundings if you need to get to check-in.

A well-fitted face mask will reduce risk. Ideally, opt for an FFP2 mask which offers a higher level of protection than a standard surgical mask. Nothing is foolproof and, while ditching a mask was seen as a signal of freedom, wearing one can cut the chances of infection and passing on the virus to someone vulnerable.

Taking flight

Once a passenger has finally buckled up, there is some consolation that due to high air flow and air-filter efficiency Covid does not spread easily on board. However, infectious disease consultant Professor Jack Lambert says he always wears a mask on a flight even though he is now in a minority.

There are some estimates that the highly infectious forms of the Omicron variant increase transmission risk on planes, particularly in economy class where people are nearer to each other.

Air flow is most effective when the plane is in the air, but there may be less protection while it is stationary, during boarding and waiting for take-off.

Getting boosted

Take-up of the first booster vaccine for people aged 18 and over is above 76pc but as low as 24.2pc for those aged 12 to 17. Just half of the over-65s and the very immunocompromised have availed of a second booster.

HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said they would be at risk of faster waning immunity from vaccines than healthier people, and so would need the second booster top-up.

As seen from Irish hospitalisation figures for patients with Covid during this wave, a significant number have had no vaccine.

Among the holidaymakers going abroad will be pensioners who have not availed of their first or second booster. They could be leaving themselves at higher risk of getting ill with complications.

In the same way people get their shots against more exotic disease in far-flung countries, doctors say the same precaution should be taken against Covid-19, even if the trip is only to Benidorm.

Early on after getting a vaccine there is a reduced risk of getting infected although this fades over time but it would still protect from serious illness.

Crowded places

It’s difficult to tell people on their summer break to avoid indoor pubs, clubs or crowded venues. However, the evidence is the risk of getting Covid-19 indoors is higher, depending on factors such as ventilation. Prof Anthony Staines of Dublin City University said people should opt for outdoors if they can.

He said during his recent holiday in Crete he was glad to see that mask-wearing in public transport was still mandatory. Remember: even visiting a museum indoors could pose a risk. Again it comes back to wearing a face mask to lessen the risk.

Festival fun

Summer is also festival season. Although they may be staged outside, it’s worth noting that social media was rife with revellers reporting they had come home from Glastonbury with Covid.

It is unclear if this was due to the hordes of people in the crowd or mixing off-site. However, it’s a reminder of how infectious these current variants are.

Outdoor events are safer because the air keeps Covid moving, leaving you less likely to breathe in enough of the virus to make you sick.

Local rules

It’s as well to know what the self-isolation period is in the destination country for someone who tests positive.

For instance, seven days is still mandated in Italy and France, and across the globe some countries still have hotel quarantine arrangements in place. It could mean having to stay on longer than intended so it’s worth checking with your airline before leaving about what happens if flights need to be changed.

Also be prepared to have to revert to old habits such as mask-wearing on public transport, depending on what country you are visiting.

Masks are still mandated in Greece for buses and trains as well as hospitals and public indoor spaces.

The same rule applies in Spain to public transport and public indoor areas.

Face masks have not been required on trains, planes or metros in France since mid-May.

France began easing its strict face-mask rules in February after a winter surge in cases, but for weeks they were still required at the workplace or in schools until infections declined further. Masks, as well as a health pass proving vaccination status, are still required for entering hospitals.

In Portugal masks must be worn on public transport, including taxis. They are also needed for visiting health facilities and care homes.