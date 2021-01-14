How to escape the new more infectious strain of Covid-19

The new, more infectious, UK strain of Covid-19 is better at finding victims, driving much of the illness and misery that has engulfed the country.

Although lockdown has shut off so many avenues for people to meet and pass it on to each other, the new form of virus has led to heightened levels of risk – even going for a walk in busy park on a Sunday afternoon is risky.

It has taken root here and will become even more dominant. What are the new rules for avoiding its grip?

Slip-ups

The new variant means people have to be even more strict with themselves when following the basics of physical distancing, mask wearing and washing hands.

It will exploit any shortcuts.

Donning a face mask is second nature to us now, but many of us have got careless about wearing it correctly.

Professor Kingston Mills, of the Department of the School of Biochemistry at Trinity, said masks need to be fitted properly. It should cover your nose and mouth and be secure under your chin. Fit it snugly against the sides of your face, slipping the loops over your ears or tying the strings behind your head.

Shopping

A trip to the supermarket or corner shop is still one of the few outings allowed. But trolleys and baskets are touched by multiple people every day.

Prof Mills said he always disinfects and wipes down handles.

“Some (shops) can get busy and others regulate numbers. It is a higher risk than being outside,” he said

Supermarkets may have better ventilation than smaller shops but they will have a greater number of people – increasing the chances of some being infected. Air can also be stagnant in shops. Sanitising hands at the doors should never be neglected. The alternative to in-store shopping is to order online.

Walk in the park

Walking in town or a city park, or even a popular beauty spot, is increasingly an exercise in dodging clusters of people. Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan recently endorsed a call by Taoiseach Micheál Martin to wear face masks outside. Given the 5km limit and the fact people have no option but to congregate in the same nearby recreational space, the advice now is to wear one for a walk in the park.

Prof Mills said he would find somewhere else to exercise if walking lanes in the local park were busy. “If that’s the case I would avoid it,” he said.

Queueing outside

Transmission risk outside is lower, but it is not zero. Keep your distance. This new variant may be associated with higher viral load and that’s what makes it more likely to transmit.

The more virus a person in their cough or sneeze, the more viral particles they release. The bigger the chance they then have of infecting somebody.

Public transport

A flow of air is essential on buses and trains, although passengers who must travel on public transport can attest to the frequent failure to take this simple measure.

Passengers may be distanced, but windows are shut. There should be a cross breeze with windows open at each side of the bus or train. This allows fresh air to enter and replace stale air.

People also need to be more mindful of touching surfaces and holding on to rails, which can be unavoidable on a bus. Other passengers may have coughed or sneezed into their hands before grabbing rails. Having a small bottle of hand sanitiser at the ready is one way of cutting risk.

Superspreader

The new variant has been described a superspreader. It is 56pc-70pc more transmissible. Scientists point to scenarios where one person with the virus could lead to another 150 new infections in a month – nearly four times that of the previously dominant strain. The World Health Organisation said the new variant has spread to 50 countries. The more infectious South African strain, found here last week, is also in 50 countries.

There is also a third new coronavirus variant of concern found in Japan.

These variants make the speedier roll out of Covid-19 vaccines even more urgent. The big test will be when lockdown measures ease: will the new strains just reignite the pace of infection again as people mix more?

Close contacts

The HSE is no longer testing close contacts of people confirmed with the virus. A person who is told they are a close contact needs to restrict their movements. A portion of these will have picked up the virus.

Given the more infectious nature of the new strain, that is likely to mean a significant number of close contacts could have the infection – and may not have symptoms.

If they are not all restricting their movements, thousands of people could be taking a chance by going out and about and increasing the risk of spread. This means a potentially large pool of untested people who are not following the rules could have been exposed to the virus.