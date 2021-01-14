| 7.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

How to escape the new more infectious strain of Covid-19

Eilish O'Regan

A shopper wears a face mask in a supermarket. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire Expand

Close

A shopper wears a face mask in a supermarket. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

A shopper wears a face mask in a supermarket. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

A shopper wears a face mask in a supermarket. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

The new, more infectious, UK strain of Covid-19 is better at finding victims, driving much of the illness and misery that has engulfed the country.

Although lockdown has shut off so many avenues for people to meet and pass it on to each other, the new form of virus has led to heightened levels of risk even going for a walk in busy park on a Sunday afternoon is risky.

It has taken root here and will become even more dominant. What are the new rules for avoiding its grip?

Privacy