| 15.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

How the use of artificial intelligence is driving medical revolution and reducing surgical errors

AI is being used at the Mater Hospital to better ‘see’ tumours and give surgeons a better chance of fully removing them

Mater Hospital in Dublin. Stock image. Expand

Close

Mater Hospital in Dublin. Stock image.

Mater Hospital in Dublin. Stock image.

Mater Hospital in Dublin. Stock image.

Sean Duke

The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in surgery is driving a medical revolution where surgical errors are being reduced and patient outcomes improved by its ability to analyse recorded video data from thousands of past operations around the world.

Learning is a heavy burden of risk for the surgeon and patient to carry. Yet, now imagine if it was possible to harness the surgical experience of thousands of surgeons around the world in a “collective surgical consciousness” that would help surgeons anticipate mistakes and make better decisions while operating.

Most Watched

Privacy