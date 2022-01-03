How the new antigen regime will change our Covid testing system

From today, a new regime for testing for Covid-19 which places a new emphasis on antigen tests comes into force.

The changes have been made due to the record number of people coming forward for PCR testing, which put the system under intense pressure last week.

However, with the current wave of Covid, fuelled by the highly transmissible Omicron variant not due to peak for another fortnight, test demand is unlikely to wane any time soon.

In the meantime, the Government hopes the new regime will ease the demand on the PCR testing system by diverting a large section of the population towards antigen tests.

What is changing today?

If you are aged between four and 39-years-old and have symptoms of Covid-19, you are advised to self-isolate immediately and take “regular” antigen tests instead of booking a PCR test.

If the antigen test is positive, you should book a PCR test to confirm.

What if my antigen tests are negative?

Even if your repeated antigen tests are negative, the Department of Health advises that you still self-isolate until 48 hours after your symptoms have gone.

Shops and pharmacies are running out of antigen tests, how will I get one?

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly last week said antigen tests for four to 39-year-olds will be distributed by the HSE through home delivery.

He said the HSE advised that arrangements to provide for distribution “can be operationalised” from today.

At the moment, children attending schools and creches are sent antigen tests through An Post if there is a confirmed case of Covid-19 in their pod, or at least two confirmed cases in two separate pods in their class.

Parents can phone a HSE helpline or apply for the antigen tests to be sent to their home and they typically arrive in one to two days.

This delivery time may now take longer if there is a surge in demand for antigen tests for those aged four to 39.

What do they mean by taking ‘regular’ tests?

The Department of Health has not yet clarified what it means by ‘regular’ antigen tests, how many tests should be taken or at what intervals.

Schoolchildren sent antigen tests in the post currently take three tests on days one, three and five.

How do I take an antigen test?

You use a cotton bud-type swab to take a sample from your nose and then place it into a solution. The test will show the result in 15 minutes.

Who can still book PCR tests straight away?

People over the age of 40, healthcare workers and children aged three and under can all still book PCR tests as soon as they are showing symptoms of the virus.

People with underlying medical conditions that put them at higher risk of suffering from severe disease should contact their GP as soon as possible.

I have a positive antigen test, what do I do about close contacts?

Mr Donnelly last week said that people with positive antigen tests will be able to register their close contacts on an online portal.

However, the HSE’s chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry yesterday admitted they are still “working” on developing a system that will allow the public to upload their positive antigen test results online.

Dr Henry told RTÉ that the link between PCR testing and contact tracing systems is “sophisticated”, but only exists for PCR tests at the moment and not for antigen tests.