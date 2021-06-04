| 15.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

How safe are you from Covid at crowded outdoor gatherings?

A wave of sunny weather has led to a spate of open-air partying. Does it increase the risk of the virus spreading? Authorities in Dublin have reacted by closing off areas, but others believe we need to improve facilities. Kim Bielenberg reports

A busy Bettystown beach at the start of the pandemic Expand
Gardaí deal with large crowds on South William Street Dublin last weekend. Photo by Stephen Collins/Collins Photos Expand
Kim Roberts, an assistant professor of virology at Trinity College Dublin. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand
Leicester City fans celebrate at the FA Cup final. Fans were able to attend as part of a pilot scheme in the UK Expand
Clubbers return to the Liverpool nightclub Circus as part of a pilot scheme in the UK Expand

Close

A busy Bettystown beach at the start of the pandemic

A busy Bettystown beach at the start of the pandemic

Gardaí deal with large crowds on South William Street Dublin last weekend. Photo by Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Gardaí deal with large crowds on South William Street Dublin last weekend. Photo by Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Kim Roberts, an assistant professor of virology at Trinity College Dublin. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Kim Roberts, an assistant professor of virology at Trinity College Dublin. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Leicester City fans celebrate at the FA Cup final. Fans were able to attend as part of a pilot scheme in the UK

Leicester City fans celebrate at the FA Cup final. Fans were able to attend as part of a pilot scheme in the UK

Clubbers return to the Liverpool nightclub Circus as part of a pilot scheme in the UK

Clubbers return to the Liverpool nightclub Circus as part of a pilot scheme in the UK

/

A busy Bettystown beach at the start of the pandemic

Kim Bielenberg Twitter Email

It is supposed to be the year when we all enjoy the great “outdoor summer”, but there has been much soul-searching about the crowds of young people partying on South William Street in Dublin and across the country last weekend.

Authorities have braced themselves for similar scenes of outdoor revelry this weekend if the weather holds.

There have been varying opinions on the scenes in Dublin city centre and other crowded locations. Was the chorus of indignation simply down to genuine public health fears? Was it more about the unseemly accumulation of rubbish and reports of people urinating in the street? Or was it just another case of finger-wagging moral panic?

Most Watched

Privacy