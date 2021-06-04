How safe are you from Covid at crowded outdoor gatherings?

It is supposed to be the year when we all enjoy the great “outdoor summer”, but there has been much soul-searching about the crowds of young people partying on South William Street in Dublin and across the country last weekend.

Authorities have braced themselves for similar scenes of outdoor revelry this weekend if the weather holds.

There have been varying opinions on the scenes in Dublin city centre and other crowded locations. Was the chorus of indignation simply down to genuine public health fears? Was it more about the unseemly accumulation of rubbish and reports of people urinating in the street? Or was it just another case of finger-wagging moral panic?

When it comes to Covid-19, virologists and epidemiologists are quick to point out that the threat is much lower outdoors. But is that always the case, particularly when a crowd is closely packed on a narrow street, shouting at each other, often in a drunken state?

Kim Roberts, an assistant professor of virology at Trinity College Dublin. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Kim Roberts, an assistant professor of virology at Trinity College Dublin. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Overall, when it comes to being outdoors, the risk is hard to quantify, says Dr Kim Roberts, an assistant professor at Trinity College Dublin and leader of its virology research group.

In April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the US suggested that less than 10pc of Covid-19 transmission occurred outdoors. The “less than 10pc” figure was decidedly vague. If the figure is even close to 10pc, that would be much higher than we have been led to believe.

Dr Lorraine Doherty, the clinical director of the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, suggested in April that the number of cases of Covid-19 from outdoor transmission in Ireland was “extremely low”.

Of the 232,164 cases recorded up to March 24, just 262 were a result of outbreaks related to outdoor transmission. That represents just over 0.1pc of the total, or one in a thousand cases. These figures related to outdoor outbreaks and did not record individual cases or cases of community transmission where the cause was unknown.

Nevertheless, other studies have shown that the chances of contracting the virus outdoors are much lower than indoors. A review of research by academics at the University of California found that you are 19 times more likely to catch the disease indoors.

The factors that came into play, according to the research published in The Journal of Infectious Diseases, include the wearing of masks and the duration and frequency of contact.

“It’s safer outside because you have reduced risk of long-range transmission. You have much more movement of air and droplets tend to be dispersed much faster outside,” Dr Roberts says.

“But it depends what you are doing. If you are sitting at a table half a metre away from somebody, the risk is lower than inside, but there is still a risk.”

On the plus side, the virologist says there is little evidence of super-spreader events happening outdoors, but she also strikes a note of caution. Most of the research so far on open-air transmission has been based on earlier phases of Covid-19.

She says we now have to take into account the Delta variant, which was first found in India and is now dominant in some areas of the UK and also present here.

Clubbers return to the Liverpool nightclub Circus as part of a pilot scheme in the UK

Clubbers return to the Liverpool nightclub Circus as part of a pilot scheme in the UK

“There are some worrying reports coming through from the UK about very short contact time for transmission [with the Delta variant],” she says. “That changes the goalposts. We will have to wait for more data to see if it changes transmission rates outside.”

Dr Roberts wears her medical grade four-layered mask at certain times when she is outside, particularly in crowded settings.

“I would wear a mask if I am walking down a high street, but I take it off if I am on my own in a park,” she says.

She sees little risk in passing fellow pedestrians or joggers on the street because it is a short encounter. However, she cautions against running behind another jogger in a group.

“If a jogger is running past you, the time that you’re in the same space is quite short, but if you’re jogging as a group or behind somebody then there’s a risk there,” she says.

“When you are outside, it’s all about how long you are exposed and sharing the air that is infected. Obviously, when we are breathing more heavily, we generate more particles and that can lead to greater transmission — that could be from running or singing.”

Dr Roberts says we will face many personal choices as the country reopens. She says she will not be rushing into pubs or restaurants when they reopen,

“There’s a fine line between trying to get some kind of normality back while being cautious about the risks,” she says. “It is still sensible advice to follow the basic guidelines of wearing a good-quality mask, keeping your distance and trying to limit the number of people you come into contact with — even when you are outside.”

While much of the focus in recent days has been on the reopening of pubs and restaurants for outdoor drinking and dining, the Government has also announced a series of pilot sports events, concerts and festivals with reduced crowds.

They will include a Leinster v Dragons rugby match at the RDS, League of Ireland soccer matches, the return of crowds to Croke Park for GAA and an outdoor music festival.

Details of how these events will be organised had yet to be announced by Thursday. But Catherine Martin, the minister covering culture and sport, has said that antigen testing will play a role.

The Government may have learned from the experience in Britain, where nine large pilot events were staged as part of a plan to allow the return of big crowds. They included the FA Cup Final attended by a crowd of 20,000, an outdoor concert in Liverpool with a crowd of 5,000 and a club night in the same city with 6,000 attendees.

Just 15 people tested positive for coronavirus among nearly 60,000 who attended these mass gatherings. That is in line with Covid figures in the broader population.

People who attended the trial events had to produce a negative lateral flow test result from that day or the day before to gain entry. The swab tests, which produce a result in 15 minutes, use similar technology to a pregnancy test.

Fans attending events were also asked to take PCR tests at home, before and after they attended the events.

So if the public is safer outdoors, why have sports matches and open air concerts been banned until now?

Professor Mary Horgan, an infectious diseases consultant and member of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), says: “The problem is not when you are a spectator outdoors at an event. It’s how you get there. Are you travelling in a car with other people? It’s about how you enter and exit the stadium and what you do when you leave.”

Those managing the crowds at these events will have to ensure that there is proper social distancing, for example, at queues for toilets.

Arrangements for testing at the forthcoming pilot events were being finalised this week, and spectators will not have to be vaccinated.

Leicester City fans celebrate at the FA Cup final. Fans were able to attend as part of a pilot scheme in the UK

Leicester City fans celebrate at the FA Cup final. Fans were able to attend as part of a pilot scheme in the UK

Dr Roberts says that there are limits to what we can learn from the British events, because those attending had to show a negative test.

“The risk assessment was great in terms of making sure the events were as safe as possible,” she says. “But the negative test puts limitations on how much you can compare the events to a real-world scenario.”

In other words, would the number of infections be much greater at crowded events without testing?

She says that these events were held at a time when the number of cases was dropping, and it is possible the growth of the Delta variant might increase the rate of transmission.

The scenes in Dublin city centre and elsewhere last weekend have prompted much discussion about how local authorities respond to street parties.

Should councils discourage crowds from gathering by closing off areas? That was the response of Dublin City Council at Portobello Plaza in recent weeks after reports from residents of “streams of urine” on their streets, open drug dealing, along with threats and intimidation.

In an interview for Claire Byrne’s RTÉ radio show this week, a council official summed up the local authority’s predicament.

Cóilín O’Reilly, Dublin City Council’s director of city recovery, said it was concerned about installing more toilets and bins because this would only increase the crowds.

But by closing off areas, not providing toilets and or enough litter bins, is the council making the situation worse?

Hazel Chu, the mayor of Dublin, indicated on Thursday that there had been a change of heart. The Green councillor tweeted that 50 Portaloo toilets and 134 bins would be positioned in ‘high-footfall’ areas of the city centre at the weekend.

Ciarán Cuffe, MEP for Dublin, opposes closing off public spaces and believes the situation should be properly managed with extra toilets, improved collection of litter and extra garda patrols.

“There is a real danger that if we ban people from outdoor areas, they will go indoors where they are in greater danger,” he tells Review.

Gardaí deal with large crowds on South William Street Dublin last weekend. Photo by Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Gardaí deal with large crowds on South William Street Dublin last weekend. Photo by Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

He contrasts the situation in Dublin with that in Brussels, where the city has provided extra public seating and much better toilet facilities. He says uniformed “gardiens de la paix”, or peace guardians, patrol public squares and provide low-level public-order security and advice.

Some Irish local authorities have taken initiatives to improve outdoor facilities. In the Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown council area, many wooden benches have been placed on streets, and footpaths have been widened. In Cork, there have been moves to pedestrianise streets to facilitate outdoor dining.

At Bettystown in Co Meath, cars have been banned from parking on the strand during the pandemic. Sharon Tolan, a local councillor, tells Review that the decision had worked well.

“At the start of the pandemic, we had a chaotic weekend when cars flocked to the beach. So we shut the beach to vehicles and it has been a phenomenal success,” she says. “People are really enjoying the outdoors. Families can relax and children can play and roam freely without the safety worry. It has also improved the water quality.”

Last weekend’s scenes on South William Street may have taken place on a road that has recently been closed to traffic, but Karl Purdy, who has a branch of his successful Coffeeangel chain on South Anne Street, believes the Dublin City Council’s overall programme of pedestrianisation has been a success. He says the situation should improve when pubs, restaurants and cafés are allowed to reopen for outdoor drinking and dining.

“Having staff on the street from the cafés and restaurants will create a different vibe. South Anne Street is a microcosm of what can be achieved, and the street is house proud,” he says. “We look after a designated area.”

Purdy pressed for the pedestrianisation of South Anne Street when he noticed that much of the space was taken up by all-day parking.

He was revolted by the mess on South William Street, and he believes that there should be more bins and toilets.

“Closing off a street doesn’t solve a problem,” he says. “It just diverts it somewhere else.”

Perhaps last weekend’s explosion of partying was like the release of a pressure valve at the start of the summer after thousands spent many months cooped up.

“We had a sunny weekend when everybody wanted to get out,” Prof Horgan says. “I hope that with time our response to the sunny weather will be more measured. We are lucky to be in a country with a low density of population with so much green space. It is really a matter of finding a place that is less crowded.”

Public health specialist Dr Ina Kelly, who is president of the Irish Medical Organisation, says we should continue to keep our distance and wear masks in crowded settings.

“We should still keep our number of contacts as low as possible,” she says. “You can still meet people but you don’t have to get up too close, particularly if people have not been vaccinated.

“Drink can be a problem because it stops people from assessing the risks and when people are drinking they tend to stand close together.

“The problem in congregated settings is that they tend to be noisy and people have to shout. They are more likely to propel their voices and they are more likely to infect the person they are talking to.”

On the plus side, she says the impact of cases is likely to be less severe unless we get a variant that escapes the vaccine.

She says we should acknowledge that young people have had a tough time in the pandemic and we should not be judgemental.

“We should facilitate people,” Dr Kelly adds. “We have to be more innovative about our outdoor space, like they are in other European countries.” But she adds a note of caution: “The biggest danger is complacency and people thinking that Covid is over when we still have 400 cases a day.”