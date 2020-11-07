How outbreaks of Covid-19 in Paris cafes may influence rules around our Christmas celebration plans in Ireland

Outbreaks of Covid-19 in cafes in Paris, or Berlin, may yet influence Christmas celebrations in this country.

Those continental flare-ups are just part of the Covid-19 fire which has now gripped much of mainland Europe and set it aflame.

Health officials here are intensely monitoring how the virus has engulfed countries with much better health systems than ours.

The European crisis, and the way the virus can take hold, will weigh heavily on their shoulders when it comes time to open up Ireland in early December. How can they spare lives and save the economy and just how generous can they be in loosening restrictions?

All the signs are that the virus is being driven down here – with the breathing space of four more weeks of Level 5 restrictions to go.

There were 499 new cases reported yesterday, which is still high, and sadly eight more deaths. But the experts say we are on the right trajectory.

By early December, the daily case numbers could be reduced to 100 or even less. All of that depends on people staying the course and following the rules.

The worst scenario would be nearly reaching the destination line, only for the dreaded “anticipatory behaviour” to kick-in where people start mixing and socialising as if lockdown was already lifted. According to chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan, the lower the numbers the greater flexibility they have in deciding what to do next.

Europe in lockdown

Ireland and Finland are the only two countries to show a fall in the 14-day incidence of the virus.

However, even the once impressive Germany is in a partial four-week lockdown, along with Spain, Belgium, Greece and France. There are also increased restrictions in Italy.

On Friday last week, Europe surpassed 150,000 cases daily for the first time. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned of difficult months ahead.

Announcing his country’s lockdown, French President Emmanuel Macron warned that 400,000 people will die of coronavirus if nothing was done to control a second wave that will be “more deadly than the first”.

He said: “The virus is spreading across France at a speed that even the most pessimistic did not predict. Elsewhere in Europe, we are overwhelmed by a second wave.”

European disease experts

Part of the analysis here on how far to open up will be shaped by the advice that will come from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Their experts will scrutinise how the virus is spreading, what are the reasons driving it and what specific restrictions should be considered by individual governments over Christmas and the traditional socialising that is part of it. It is expected to take a strict line.

At the end of October, it said European governments must take immediate, targeted public health action to stop healthcare systems being overwhelmed by increasing Covid-19 infections.

Andrea Ammon, the ECDC’s director, said: “The impact, in terms of pressure on healthcare services and mortality, has become increasingly evident. With high levels of community transmission, the protection of vulnerable individuals becomes harder ... strong public health action is necessary to revert an imminent risk of healthcare systems being overwhelmed.”

Hotspots

Work is being done by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) currently in preparation for the reopening, identifying the areas where there is to be particular focus. Figures consistently show private houses are top of the league for outbreaks as people bring the virus home and infect others in the household. The more people from different households mix, the greater the chance of it being passed on.

It’s inevitable the advice will be to continue to keep social contacts to a minimum but the test will be how that is tailored with traditional Christmas gatherings in mind.

Dr Holohan has often said the virus loves alcohol and he has spoken of the mix of congregation of people and drink.

New Year lockdown

The ultimate nightmare for Ireland and other countries is a third lockdown in January or February. Dr Colm Henry, chief clinical officer in HSE, signalled some of the thinking of Nphet yesterday, saying not only December but also January and February must be safe. The first weeks in January are always among the most pressurised in the health service as people put off medical treatment over Christmas but form an influx into A&E in the beginning of the year. That, combined with a possible flu outbreak, and a rise in Covid-19, could see an escalation in infection and serious illness.