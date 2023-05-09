How ‘miracle’ anti-obesity jab reduced risk of cancer and Covid in Irish patients

The so called “miracle weight loss jab” – made famous by celebrities - has been found to restore killer cells in obese Irish patients reducing their risk of cancer, ground-breaking Irish research reveals today.

The patients were taking the drug GLP-1, known by its more popular brand name Ozempic or Wegovy, a once-a-week injection to curb hunger and to bring down their weight.

But the new study published today by researchers at Maynooth University, shows that an added benefit of the drug- taken by twenty obese patients studied at St Columcille’s Hospital in Dublin is that it restored the “natural killer cells.” They seek to try to destroy possible dangers to health such as cancer or viruses like Covid.

The research by the Kathleen Londsdale Institute for Human Health Research will be presented to the European Congress on Obesity in Dublin next week and is published in the journal “Obesity.”

Previous research has found that people with obesity are at a greater risk of developing cancer.

This is in part due to the reduced ability of these natural killer cells to protect people who are obese from conditions like cancer.

The new research carried out by Dr Andrew Hogan and his team in the Londsdale Health Institute at Maynooth University, has found the injectable Ozempic after six months can restore the killer cell function in the body including its ability to try to wreck cancerous cells.

Currently, one in four Irish adults are living with obesity, a disease linked to up to 40pc of all cancers.

The research shows that the restored cancer-killing effect of the cells is independent of the drug’s main weight loss function .

It appears the injectable drug is directly kick-starting the killer cells engine.

Dr Andrew E. Hogan, Associate Professor & Principal Investigator, Lonsdale Human Health Institute in Maynooth University said : “My team and I are very excited by these new findings in relation to the effects of the GLP-1 treatment on people with obesity and it appears to result in real tangible benefits for those currently on the drug.

“While these findings will understandably be welcomed by those living with obesity and looking for safe and effective treatments, it must be noted that unfortunately, these treatments are not fully covered by the Government’s Drug Payment Scheme.

“With the findings of this research, it’s more important than ever that the HSE work with the Government to ensure the benefits of this treatment become available to as many individuals as possible and as soon as possible.

“Secondly, given the recent spike in popularity related to the benefits of the GLP-1 treatment with global and high-profile celebrities commenting on its success, global demand has increased and resulted in a worldwide shortage of the drug.

“Again, I hope this is something that is brought under control to ensure as many people as possible living with obesity can start their own treatment of this beneficial drug.”

Conor de Barra, PhD student in immunology at Maynooth University and Irish Research Council Scholar, who led the work in Dr Hogan’s lab on this particular research added:” “People with obesity can develop a variety of health problems like type 2 diabetes, sleep apnoea and cancer. These can have very negative impacts on their quality of life. This research and other promising findings on improvements in cardiovascular health after GLP-1 therapy indicate potential benefits in addition to weight-loss.”

Prof Donal O’Shea, HSE National Lead for Obesity and Principal Investigator, commented : “We are finally reaching the point where medical treatments for the disease of obesity are being shown to prevent the complications of having obesity. The current findings represent very positive news for people living with obesity on GLP-1 therapy and suggest the benefits of this family of treatments may extend to a reduction in cancer risk.”