| 13.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

How Indian variant could delay some elements of lockdown easing

Eilish O Regan

Covid testing. Expand

Close

Covid testing.

Covid testing.

Covid testing.

It’s the cloud on the horizon that may not derail progress but could delay some of the trickier elements of easing lockdown, such as foreign travel or indoor dining.

The Indian variant, which spreads faster than the UK variant, is here though it has been detected only in small enough numbers so far.

Related topics

More On Nphet

Most Watched

Privacy