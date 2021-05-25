It’s the cloud on the horizon that may not derail progress but could delay some of the trickier elements of easing lockdown, such as foreign travel or indoor dining.

The Indian variant, which spreads faster than the UK variant, is here though it has been detected only in small enough numbers so far.

But are Covid-19 vaccines much of a match for the variant?

And in the race between the variant and the vaccine which will be the winner?

Random testing

Up to last Friday 72 cases of the Indian variant B.1.617.2 were detected.

This is due to random analysis of positive virus samples from people who have tested positive.

Whether a virus sample is the Indian variant does not show up in normal testing which just shows if it is positive or negative for Covid-19.

More expensive sequencing is needed to determine if there is a variant of concern involved.

It’s why cases may be missed although Ireland has significantly increased the level of advanced analysis it is doing.

There is evidence that cases of the variant were brought in by people who travelled from abroad, including the UK.

But it has spread within the country to close contacts. A small number of clusters of the variant could not be linked to a source.

Vaccine coverage

The HSE roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines here has gathered pace but there is some way to go yet.

Overall around 2.5m doses of vaccine have been administered with 45pc of the population having got one dose.

Around 15pc of the adult population are fully protected, many in the at-risk groups due to age, underlying illness or being in the frontline of the health service.

However, it will mean more than half are still waiting.

Currently people over 45 are being offered a vaccine and it is expected to move to the 40-44 year age group who will be invited to register for a jab later this week.

Vaccine effectiveness

The recent study from Public Health England will be important when the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) makes its deliberations.

It found that two doses of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are effective against the variant.

Pfizer is at 88pc and AstraZeneca at 60pc. The AstraZeneca figure is also expected to increase over time, as immunity builds.

However, for people with just one jab the protection falls to 33pc.

It will be Nphet’s task to put those figures in context in the Irish situation, taking into account various factors.

These include how and where the variant is spreading here, the ability to keep it under surveillance, mandatory quarantine, how well public health staff can halt its spread and, crucially, a risk assessment of the latest reopening measure.

In recent weeks, cases in the UK have more than doubled every seven days, although admittedly from a low base. There are some indications that cases are levelling off in some badly hit regions.

But there may be other confounding factors behind the rise, including a rush back to the UK before quarantine came into force and also the culture of multi-generational living and close community ties within the UK’s Indian population.

The Public Health England study said that as with other variants, even higher levels of effectiveness are expected against hospitalisation and death.

There are currently insufficient cases and follow-up periods to estimate vaccine effectiveness against severe outcomes from the Indian variant.



Global path

The Indian variant is now in 48 countries and on every continent except Antarctica.

Significant numbers are being found in south east Asia and Australia, as well as the UK.

One of the big tests ahead will be regulating international travel.

While the EU digital pass allows for people who are vaccinated, have a negative PCR test or have had Covid-19, it is less clear what obligations will be placed on people returning here in relation to possible quarantining and testing.