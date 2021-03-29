How CO2 monitors and ventilation can help us out of lockdown

A focus on ventilation combined with the use of CO2 traffic-light systems are key to reopening society, a leading architect has suggested.

A new trend of CO2 traffic-light systems is helping restaurants and cafés to reopen in Washington and could help “break the chain of the transmission” of Covid-19 in Ireland, according to Orla Hegarty, an architect specialising in ventilation.

A movement in the US capital, based on science, safety and business, has seen business owners investing in CO2 monitors to measure airflow in their premises. As a result, some hospitality businesses have reopened.

A CO2 monitor measures how much carbon dioxide is breathed out by people indoors. Global evidence is highlighting how the more CO2 in a room, the higher the correlation of airborne virus spread.

When the levels are deemed safe by CO2 monitors, a green light is displayed. Likewise, when levels are too high, the monitor signals red.

Ms Hegarty, an assistant professor at the UCD School of Architecture, Planning and Environmental Policy, recommends Ireland follow this trend, to reduce the spread of the virus indoors.

“Once we understand the way the virus behaves in the air, it’s easier to understand how to prevent the spread in nursing homes, schools, cars and homes,” Ms Hegarty said.

“One way to reduce the risk is to measure air and ensure enough fresh air and adequate humidity.”

She believes businesses and other indoor spaces should install the CO2 monitors, to maintain safe air quality. Part of this is keeping doors or windows open, but another requirement is monitoring carbon dioxide levels.

Ms Hegarty is not a virologist but says, as an architect, ventilation has always been a key part of her job.

“Architects design buildings for people and part of that has always been about public health, so Spanish flu and TB influenced the way we design and use buildings,” she said.

“Infection outdoors is rare, so Covid-19 is really a pandemic of buildings, and we can manipulate buildings to make them safe and prevent infection.

“I started connecting with other researchers, chemists, aerosol physicists, engineers, virologists and medical specialists, who were sharing information and looking to how we can use environmental sciences to suppress the pandemic.”

Ms Hegarty has also suggested that multi-storey carparks could be used for outdoor dining or markets, as there is fresh air present and it would provide cover from the rain.

“If we explain to people the risks and how to avoid the situation, they can open the windows to break the chain,” she added.

“People might make a decision not to go into a shop if CO2 levels are too high. In a classroom, a teacher can bring children outside for 15 minutes and open windows, if the reading is too high. It’s a cheap, low-tech system.”

A Department of Education spokesman said: “An expert group on ventilation has recently been formed to advise the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) across a range of settings.

“The work of this group will help guide whether any further update on the Department’s [ventilation] guidance is required.”