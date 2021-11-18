| 11.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

How can we avoid having 450 Covid patients in intensive care units come Christmas Day?

The booster jab must be given five to six months after a second dose Expand

Close

The booster jab must be given five to six months after a second dose

The booster jab must be given five to six months after a second dose

The booster jab must be given five to six months after a second dose

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

A declaration of national lockdown was the ultimate Covid-19 shock tactic to get the nation’s attention during the pandemic.

But how do you follow that now, with everything open and most people plotting their own course on how to live with the virus?

Most Watched

Privacy