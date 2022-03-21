How a repurposed diabetes drug can transform the way people lose weight

It is being hailed as revolutionary – a weekly weight-loss injection which people who are severely obese can administer at home to control their appetite.

There is a lot of excitement and expectation around the recent decision by the European Medicines Agency to approve the use of the weight-loss jab Wegovy for use in EU countries.

It paves the way in Ireland for hospitals and clinics to offer it to patients who meet the criteria for using it. But who will pay for it? And will the HSE add it to its list of free or subsidised drugs schemes?

Wegovy, or semaglutide, is a repurposed diabetes medication which has been found in trials to lead to obese patients losing an average of three stone.

Medications with semaglutide are already licensed for treatment here for diabetes at a lower dose than Wegovy.

The price of Wegovy in Europe, made by Novo Nordisk, is yet to become clear, but the likelihood is that it would be more than €100 to buy it privately.

Dr Mick Crotty, of the My Best Weight Clinic in the Blackrock Clinic, said yesterday the HSE has been slow to reimburse anti-obesity medications.

The next step is for the makers of the medication to send a pricing and reimbursement application to the HSE. This will lead to a cost-effective assessment and possibly more negotiation.

Bariatric surgery is regarded as a most effective treatment for severe obesity here, but there are waiting lists which have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

HSE obesity lead Donal O’Shea has been the strongest advocate for years for more investment in the prevention and treatment of obesity.

So why is there such interest in Wegovy?

Patients inject themselves once a week with pens pre-filled with semaglutide.

The drug suppresses appetite by mimicking the hormone glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), which is released after eating.

It makes people using it feel full, so they eat less and reduce their calorie intake.

The hormone glucagon-like peptide-1 is released naturally from intestines after meals.

This hormone helps to control blood sugar and makes people feel full so they know when to stop eating. A study of 4,500 people showed patients lost 17pc of their body weight over a year – an average of three to four stone.

It must be accompanied by specialist help to support people to follow a reduced-calorie diet and exercise.

Britain’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence’s (NICE) independent appraisal committee recently recommended its use by the NHS. Those who qualify must have at least one weight-related condition and a BMI of least 35. It could extend to those with a lower BMI of over 30 depending on assessment.

The HSE is faced with competing demands for funding and will have to assess the cost benefit of any new treatment.

On World Obesity Day earlier this month, it said obesity is a chronic, complicated disease as well as a driver of other diseases, with serious implications for individuals, families, societies and economies.

“The need to act has been made more urgent by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on weight-related behaviours in children, young people and adults,” it said.

While obesity cannot be diagnosed by BMI alone, it is a good indicator of how this affects the overall population.

Healthy Ireland surveys show that more than 60pc of Irish adults have a BMI over 25kg/m2. In the UK, the prevalence of higher BMIs in primary-school children has increased since 2020, particularly among children living in areas where health risk factors are more concentrated. This is also a risk in Ireland too.

It said obesity is one of the biggest public health challenges in Ireland today, affecting thousands of people, yet those living with obesity lack support and face stigma.

Last year the HSE launched the Model of Care for the Management of Overweight and Obesity in Ireland.