How a fee higher than €50 now the norm for visit to GP in capital

This compares to just 18pc of patients shelling out this amount in the rest of the country.

The fees gap has emerged in the annual Healthy Ireland Survey, funded by the Department of Health and conducted by Ipsos MRBI.

One in five of those surveyed said they did not visit a GP because of the cost.

An Irish Independent snapshot survey of GP practices across the capital found that in well-off areas such as Stillorgan and Sandymount a basic visit fee is around €65. However, if it is an extended consultation which lasts longer and involves more assessment of the patient, the charge can be as high as €90. The survey found a GP visit costs around €55 in Rathfarnham and €50 in Cabra.

Patients can also find the cost of a blood test taken by a GP varies from €25 in Cabra to €30 in Sandymount.

Cork city emerged as one of the cheapest areas for GP visits at €45 with €25 for a blood test.

Asked to comment on the fees difference, Dublin GP Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail said they are higher because providing the service in the capital costs more due to higher rent, staff wages and overheads.

"Currently private patients are subsidising public patients with medical cards," he said. "This poses huge difficulties for GPs who have a large number of medical card patients. The payment for a medical card patient is the same irrespective of where the GP is based."

Under the medical card scheme, a GP is paid a yearly capitation fee regardless of how many visits the patient makes.

Dr Ó Tuathail said that "in urban areas in particular where the cost of providing a GP service is escalating rapidly, we will soon reach a situation where it will be no longer be financially viable to provide a GP service to medical card holders".

The Irish College of General Practitioners said doctors are independent contractors who manage their own businesses.

Irish Independent