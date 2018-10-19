How 10,000 frail and elderly patients bore the brunt of the trolley crisis

The shocking plight of nearly 10,000 elderly patients over the age of 74 years, who have endured a full day or longer on a trolley in cramped A&E departments so far this year, is revealed today.

The often frail patients have borne the brunt of Ireland's escalating trolley crisis - which is now heading into another winter of gridlock.

Despite a "zero tolerance" pledge for this length of wait for the over-75s, the problem is getting worse.

By November 2 last year, some 9,206 people aged over 75 spent longer than 24 hours on a trolley.

Data for the first eight months of this year demonstrate a serious deterioration in how the HSE treat older patients when they present to emergency departments.

Figures released to Fianna Fáil spokesman on health Stephen Donnelly reveal the depth of suffering of the oldest patients who seek emergency care in hospital.

He said: "I fully expect the total number for this year to exceed 14,000 - a shocking statistic in itself but even worse when we consider that these are our parents, our aunts and uncles left lying, often in a very vulnerable state, on uncomfortable and unsuitable trolleys.

Commenting on the figures, emergency consultant Dr Emily O'Conor said she is also predicting overcrowding will fall further into crisis.

She said: "Older people who need to be admitted to a bed can have longer trolley waits than younger people.

"Younger patients may present with acute appendicitis and need to go to theatre. They will get a bed earlier than an older patient who may be suffering from a urinary tract infection."

Dr O'Conor was speaking as emergency consultants from around the country gathered in Dublin for the annual scientific meeting of the Irish Association for Emergency Medicine (IAEM).

Dr O'Conor, who is IAEM president, said in her address that the theme was "changing hearts and minds - inspiring future generations of emergency medicine".

"We have a crisis but it is not emergency medicine crisis," she said. "It is a wide health sector crisis. Emergency medicine as a speciality is doing a remarkable job.

"The emergency departments are perpetually in crisis but emergency medicine specialists are doing very well."

Speaking to the gathering, she said: "We cannot always be the story of failure for our younger trainees. We have seen over one million patients at emergency departments this year already.

"That is under the governance of only 100 consultants in emergency medicine.

"Year to date we have seen and addition 67,000 and that is the size of an emergency department the size of Limerick.

"I don't think there is any other area that could absorb that attendance and continue functioning at all."

Dr O'Conor said she feared that inadequate preparation had now been made to cope with the influx of patients as the cold weather months tighten their grip.

There is still a desperate need for more hospital beds, but it now appears many will not be ready to cope with demands during the worst of the winter.

She said an early warning system designed to spot the signs of patients in emergency departments deteriorating has been launched.

More nurses will need to be hired to put in into practice and avoid patients whose condition is reaching a critical stage slipping through the net in chaotic emergency departments. Recruitment of nurses to emergency departments remains a serious issue.

