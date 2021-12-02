HOUSEHOLD visits and hospitality may be targeted again under new Covid restrictions proposed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan’s team is believed to have made a series of recommendations aimed at reducing the spread of the virus in homes and pubs in the lead-up to Christmas.

Nphet is understood to have urged the introduction of new restrictions on the hospitality sector which would see strict rules around numbers sitting at tables and multiple bookings return.

There is an expectation in government that Nphet also wants to restrict opening hours.

However, State supports will be introduced to ensure businesses are not financially impacted by restrictions which either force them to close or lose out on revenue during the busy Christmas period.

Nphet is also expected to issue guidance on household visits and urge people to reduce their socialising as much as possible over Christmas. The group also has concerns about vulnerable people who have not received their booster shot mixing with those whose vaccination efficacy has also waned.

It comes after new rules requiring anyone arriving into Ireland to have a negative Covid test ahead of the busy Christmas period.

There are currently no restrictions on household visits but there will be far more socialising in homes over the coming weeks which risks sparking high rates of transmission.

Nphet met on Thursday to assess the latest spread of the virus and make recommendations to Government.

Speaking in the Dáil, Tánaiste and Enterprise Minister, Leo Varadkar gave the strongest signal yet that special aid is likely for the hospitality sector.

Industry lobby groups have been demanding that the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) return to its original rate after the State support was reduced this week.

The Fine Gael leader said that at its height 650,000 workers were supported by various payments but this number was now dramatically reduced.

He said despite all the difficulties, Ireland had a record of 2.4 million people at work.

Mr Varadkar said the Government would await Nphet’s advice and it would not make sense to announce supports before that happened.

But it would also look at supports targeted at sectors such as catering.

“I think it is important that everything is targeted at the sectors which need it,” Mr Varadkar said.

The Tánaiste said a decision on this was likely very soon.

Mr Varadkar later told the Dáil the wage subsidy scheme had cost the taxpayer €400m to date and was the biggest State intervention since the bank rescue schemes of over a decade ago.

He stressed that it was not currently applied to the hospitality, entertainment, arts or aviation sectors.

Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy said the late-night entertainment sector had effectively now been shut down after being allowed open for just three weeks.

She said people were already heeding expert advice to significantly reduce levels of social contacts and she knew of one catering business which had 80pc of bookings cancelled and expected the same would happen to the final 20pc.

She said there was an urgent need for income supports for catering workers and wage and other subsidies for their employers.

She said big Christmas trade had been hoped for to help these struggling business get through the lean period of January and February but that hope was now gone.

“But supports are either being withdrawn or eroded,” Ms Murphy said. She added that the Government appeared to be applying a principle of “Darwinian business survival of the fittest”.

Mr Varadkar said he accepted what Ms Murphy had said and the catering sector risked losing its “Christmas harvest”.

“Even though we did not close any events, the people are voting with their feet,” Mr Varadkar said.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin insisted that he expects schools to reopen after Christmas.

“We anticipate that schools will be reopening, of course,” Mr Martin said.

“Our view is that much of what we’re doing now will protect schools so yes, schools will reopen in the new year.”

Pupils from third class and up must wear masks from Monday, in addition to those 13 and over, who already had to wear face coverings.

Children nine and over must also wear masks in places such as shops, restaurants and public transport.

Mr Martin said the “call to arms” by the Government two weeks ago for the public to reduce socialising “is having an impact”.

“I want thank people overall in terms of broadly reducing social contacts, we have managed as a country to help stabilise the Delta wave in so far as the impact on hospitals and ICU,” the Taoiseach said.

He also said that there has been a stabilisation of numbers of Covid-19 patients in hospitals and ICU.

He said there are about 40,000 booster doses administered daily and that last week, about 10,000 people came forward for their first vaccine dose. The wider impact of the Omicron variant will be known in two weeks after scientists are able to examine more data and have a more “comprehensive” picture.

The Taoiseach said that people have responded in a “sensible” way and that people have already decided not to attend “certain events” in the lead-up to Christmas.