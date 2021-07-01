Hospitals would suffer ‘explosive’ impact in worst case scenario of Delta wave, HSE chief warns

Hospitals would suffer an “explosive” impact if they were hit by the level of Delta variant cases set out in latest “pessimistic” forecast, HSE chief Paul Reid has warned.

Mr Reid said the health system is still recovering from the recent cyber attack.

However he said that even without the attack the projections by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) would leave hospitals struggling and the impact would be “absolutely massive”.

The worst case projection was up to 700,000 cases between now and the end of September, with nearly 13,000 hospital admissions and 1,685 in intensive care.

He said that to pile that on the impact of the cyber attack would be “explosive”.

Chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said if the figures for people getting infected with the Delta variant become high enough it will cause harm, although vaccinations will provide a huge “wall of defence but not a complete wall of defence”.

What we are now seeing in countries where it is emerging it that is can cause illness even in younger age groups who are not vulnerable.

“If enough 25-year-olds are infected with Covid-19, somebody, somewhere is going to get sick and require hospitalisation and intensive care,” he said.

But more information is needed in the coming weeks about the potential impact of the Delta variant, he added.

It now accounts for more than one in two cases of the virus here, around 55pc.

In the UK, where it is dominant, hospitalisations and deaths have risen slowly.

In the UK, 7.9pc of people who caught the variant were fully vaccinated and 90pc occurred in the under-50s.

Of the total patients with the virus who attended emergency departments and who needed to be admitted, one in 10 were fully vaccinated and three quarters of these were over 50.

Of the cases who died, 42pc were fully vaccinated and nine in 10 were over 50.

He said that parts of Scotland and Portugal have seen a surge in Delta cases.

But overall in the UK, the “vaccine wall is holding firm”, Dr Henry said.

Last week there was a “very low number” of outbreaks in nursing homes here.

“This reflects that the vaccine does not give 100pc protection but does give solid protection against serious illness.”

The HSE has now sent its revised vaccination plan to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly which will see the roll-out to younger groups speeded up following a decision that they could be offered the AstraZeneca or Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

People aged 30 to 34 can start registering next week.

Overall the Covid-19 figures here currently are stable with the 14-day incidence at 96 per 100,000.

There are 46 patients with Covid-19 in hospital including 16 in intensive care.

Limerick, Donegal and Roscommon have the highest incidence.

Dr Henry said the decision to delay the reopening of hospitality has come as a “cruel blow to face at this stage” to many.

Before the last surge, when vaccinations had not yet started, it was like feeling the “first tremor before an earthquake when the cases began to rise”.

Of course “people are worried”, but vaccination has changed the level of resistance to the variant now, he added.

HSE chief operations officer Ann O’Connor said that tomorrow it is eight weeks since the cyber attack and the HSE is “continuing to restore interfaces across the country”.

“However, we are still dealing with a lot of manual processes so the time between introducing systems and getting rid of manual processes and restoring all of the data for that time is really very significant”.