Hospitals under pressure as ‘we race towards final furlong’ on vaccine rollout

People contracting injuries while engaging in sporting and other activities they would not normally do while on ‘staycation’ is contributing to pressure on hospitals nationwide.

Speaking at a HSE Covid-19 briefing yesterday, HSE CEO Paul Reid warned “we are not out of the woods” with the Delta strain just yet.

The number of confirmed cases in intensive care units was up 18pc compared to this time last week, ”thankfully off a lower base”. He said Covid-19 figures were a cause of continued concern for the HSE “at a time when we have significant pressures and stress on our hospitals.”

Mr Reid said hospital attendances are up significantly, and there are “a significant amount of pressures” on a range of hospitals across the country.

He said there are a number of factors driving this, according to feedback from its hospital system overall. “Firstly, it’s a significant proportion of delayed presentations.” This referred to people who did not present for treatment during Covid.

“A significant proportion of those late presentations are from older people needing in most cases actually high acute care.

“We are also seeing a factor in some of our hospitals, there are obviously a lot more people having their holidays, staycations in Ireland, and in many cases engaging in activities and sporting activities that they might not normally engage in. So we are seeing more injuries coming as people are on leave and engaged in various activities.”

Read More

He said they are seeing increasing sporting activities and injuries coming forward.

“I do make the call to everybody, that many of our hospitals are under very significant pressure. If you can, please do seek a GP consultation, or a pharmacy consultation or indeed attend to one of our minor injury units.

“Our emergency departments are there, they are open, they are there for emergency care. But as you will have seen the last few days, some of them are under significant pressure and having to delay elective care.”

Mr Reid said the vaccination programme in Ireland is having very significant benefits “beyond our expectations... We are setting a very high bar for many other countries in terms of our uptake.”

He said “we are on the final furlong” in the race to get the adult population vaccinated and will shortly commence the process for 12 to 15-year-olds.

He said plans for that group are being finalised. “We do need to make significant enhancements to our IT system to facilitate the consent process, and record the consent process, which is being worked through and being assessed at the moment. We do expect over the next two weeks to be commencing that programme, but we will give some further details throughout next week,” he said.

He was speaking as the latest figures yesterday showed 1,361 new cases of Covid-19 with 160 patients hospitalised, of which 26 were in intensive care units.

Niamh O’Beirne, national lead for testing and tracing, said around 15,000 Covid-19 tests are being done at community level per day between Monday and Friday, but there are days where it exceeds 24,000 in overall swabs taken.

Households remain the largest portion of close contacts at 45pc. But this week they were not the highest in terms of positivity level. Transport showed the highest positivity – non-flight transport, which was cars, buses and trains.