Hospitals probed over Covid deaths of healthcare workers

A mural dedicated to health workers as the coronavirus outbreak continues in Mexico City. Photo: Reuters/Gustavo Graf

A mural dedicated to health workers as the coronavirus outbreak continues in Mexico City. Photo: Reuters/Gustavo Graf

Sarah Slater

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) is investigating the deaths of a number of healthcare staff who are believed to have contracted Covid-19 while at work, the Irish Independent has learned.

And at least one family of a healthcare worker who died from the deadly virus is considering legal action against what they claim was a “failure of duty of care” provided to their loved one at their workplace and by the Government.

Since the first confirmed case of Covid-19 in Ireland on February 29, it is known that eight healthcare workers have died after succumbing to the virus.

