Hospitals make St Patrick's Day appeal to public to stay away as they struggle to cope with overcrowding and Covid outbreaks

The health service is struggling to cope with 696 Covid-19 outbreaks, including 101 in hospitals and 595 across community care services such as nursing homes.

The HSE warned today this is leading to bed and ward closures and delaying patient discharge from hospital care.

“This in turn is impacting hospitals’ ability to admit patients. Emergency departments are also reporting a sharp increase in the number of patients presenting for treatment and care who, following treatment are discharged home.

“Some of these patients could have been treated at other healthcare services such as Injury Units, GP and GP out of Hour services and pharmacies.”

It is appealing to people with non-urgent healthcare needs not to attend emergency departments over the St Patrick’s Festival and look for alternatives such as injury units, GPs or pharmacies.

Last week emergency departments recorded over 28,347 patient attendances, the highest on record.

It comes as the number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital remained s table today at 1,047 after climbing over the past week while the number of patients in intensive care was unchanged at 42.

However, the daily Covid-19 figures – some of which were carried over from Monday- again remained high with 6,284 people testing positive through PCR test and another 9,735 positive after a home antigen test.

The HSE said today that St Patrick’s Day has always been a very busy day for emergency departments and given that this year we will have two bank holidays and a weekend together it is appealing to the public to consider all care options before attending our them, saving their use for those patients who need urgent and emergency care.

“While the number of patients requiring ICU care has remained stable, it is important to note the impact on hospital services of the recent steady rise in admissions is extremely challenging, placing significant pressure on emergency departments and patient waiting times for admission to hospitals.

"The latest validated figures show there are 101 Covid-19 outbreaks across hospitals and a further 595 outbreaks across community care services including nursing homes which are leading to bed and ward closures and delaying patient discharge from hospital care.

Anne O’Connor, Chief Operations Officer, HSE said: “Anyone who suspects they may be facing an emergency situation should of course come to the Emergency Department and they will be seen and treated. However, we would ask those who may be in a non-urgent situation to help our staff through a challenging time by looking at other healthcare options where possible.”

As always if you or someone else is seriously ill or needs urgent emergency care, do not delay going to the emergency department or dialling 999/112 for help, the HSE added.