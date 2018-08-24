Hospitals failing to screen patients for dreaded superbug

Portlaoise Hospital and Kilcreene Orthopaedic Hospital in Co Kilkenny are failing to screen patients to reduce the risk of a lethal superbug, inspection reports have revealed.

A national public emergency plan was put in place last year to try to halt the spread of the superbug CPE, which is dreaded because it is almost untreatable and immune to some of the last-resort group of antibiotics that are used when all other drugs have failed.

A key measure is screening of patients, but the two hospitals were not in compliance when inspected by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa).

On the day of the inspection at Portlaoise Hospital, all patients colonised or infected with a transmissible infection were isolated in a single room as appropriate.

Staff told inspectors that dedicated nursing staff, as recommended in line with national guidelines, were not routinely available to care for patients with CPE.

It also inspected Tallaght Hospital, Galway Hospital and Mayo Hospital. These were in compliance with the screening guidelines.

Staff in Kilcreene Hospital said there had been no outbreaks of infection at the hospital in the previous 12 months

Hiqa said that given that the threat associated with CPE has been declared a national public health emergency, it escalated concerns to two hospitals and the HSE.

It wanted to seek assurances around how each hospital might ensure compliance with the HSE's own guidelines.

Management of these two hospitals proposed measures to address the gaps highlighted in the reports, according to Hiqa.

