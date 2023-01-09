The HSE’s chief clinical officer has said the increase in discharges from hospitals over the weekend was achieved as a result of a “whole of system response”.

The HSE said more than 400 patients were discharged on Saturday, compared to 278 the same day of the previous week, amid record high numbers of patients languishing on trolleys while they waited to be admitted to wards.

There were a record of 931 people in hospitals waiting on beds by last Tuesday, with the INMO nursing union consulting with its members on whether to strike in protest amid fears the numbers could breach the 1,000 mark. The latest daily figures from the INMO’s Trolley Watch are expected this morning.

Last week, Health Minister sparked anger among consultant doctors by saying they should work weekends in order that more well patients could be discharged. However, consultants shot back that they already worked weekends.

Also last week, HSE chief clinical officer Dr Henry called on hospitals to implement seven-day rosters amid the overcrowding crisis that comes amid a ‘perfect storm’ of respiratory viruses such as Covid, flu and RSV.

This morning, he said 248 people were last night on trolleys awaiting admission to hospital.

“We had more senior decision makers than we normally do, what we did over the weekend was bring in not just additional senior decision makers in the form of consultants and doctors and senior nurses but also the support network around them,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“We’ve asked for this extra effort from staff who are already quite understandably exhausted and depleted and themselves affected by the scenes in emergency departments.

“These extra efforts were not in response to criticism, they were in response to clear patient safety concerns we had relating to patients presenting to emergency departments who had not yet been assessed following triage and for those patients who were waiting long periods of time on trolleys.”

Dr Henry said staff in hospitals and communities across the country have responded with “extraordinary dedication”.

He said the HSE is seeking additional beds from the private hospital association “in case this surge of viruses, which has not yet peaked, continues to cause impact”.

“They will need a break, and this is not sustainable in the long run because our healthcare system is not configured to work in the same way every single day of the week,” he said.

“In parallel with this we’re seeking additional capacity, additional beds, we’re working with the private hospital association, we’ve 188 beds that have been provided to us, of these, 148 patients are in those beds.”

Dr Henry said the pre-pandemic acute bed capacity needs to be reviewed again as the target has changed.

“We need additional capacity, we put additional capacity into the system since before the pandemic, almost 1,000 beds, and additional community services,” he said.

“There are two aspects to this, one is we do need additional acute bed capacity, the estimates that we were working on before the pandemic really have to be reviewed.

“But coupled with that, we need to build a healthcare service that isn’t focused on funnelling people through hospital emergency departments alone. For this reason, we set up hubs of care for older people and those with chronic disease.

“We’re dealing with a moving target when we look at expanding our acute care numbers because we’re not dealing with the challenges that are increasing year upon year with a population that is thankfully surviving longer but not always in good health.”

