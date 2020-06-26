Hospitalised Covid-19 patients to benefit from €2.4m fund to find new treatments for the disease

Funding of €2.4m is being allocated to the trial. (stock photo)

Irish patients who are hospitalised with Covid-19 will benefit from a fund of €2.4m which is being invested by the outgoing Government in an international trial to find new treatments for the disease.

Minister for Health Simon Harris said today he has signed the agreement on behalf of the Government to enable Ireland’s participation in the World Health Organisation (WHO) COVID-19 Solidarity Trial.

Funding of €2.4m is being allocated to the trial.

Read More

Patients will be recruited in hospitals around Ireland within a matter of days.

The WHO Solidarity Trial is an international collaboration amongst WHO and participating international member countries and researchers to evaluate potential COVID-19 treatments.

The Solidarity Trial has recruited over 5,000 patients to date, in over 400 hospitals and across 35 countries, with another 100 countries awaiting approval to participate in the trial.

Minister Harris said :“I am delighted that Ireland is playing its part in the global response to the Covid-19 crisis, in solidarity with our international partners. “There are still no proven treatments for COVID-19 and it is really important that any potential treatments are prescribed within the context of clinical trials where patients provide consent and everything is controlled and monitored."

Recruitment will start at hospitals around the country within a matter of days and is made possible through Government investment in recent decades in clinical trials facilities, networks and other supports.

Professor Joe Eustace, the Lead Investigator for the trial said: “The Solidarity-Ireland Trial is sponsored by the Irish Government; coordinated by HRB Clinical Research Coordination Ireland and supported by UCC; the 6 main University based Clinical Research Facilities and Centres and their affiliated hospitals are collaborating on this critical trial in order to establish the safety and effectiveness of potential treatments for Irish patients suffering with Covid 19.

“The trial may allow us to identify treatments that will reduce the severity of the infection, decease the need for intensive care and reduce the infection’s mortality rate.”

Read More

Online Editors