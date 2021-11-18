Hospital worker can’t get her Covid booster jab after HSE delay in reversing false positive PCR test

A healthcare worker has said she has been refused a booster vaccine due to a delay in the HSE reversing a false-positive Covid-19 PCR test.

Emma Treacy (34) initially received a positive Covid-19 PCR test on November 5 after being deemed a close contact. However, afterwards, she took multiple antigen tests, a private PCR test and a PCR test in a HSE centre which all came back negative.

Ms Treacy, who works in a Dublin hospital, said despite receiving a negative PCR test from the HSE, it cannot immediately declassify her positive result so she cannot get a booster vaccine.

She said it’s extremely frustrating her test can’t be declassified despite knowing it is possible as Transport Minister Eamon Ryan’s false-positive test was declassified so he could travel to Cop26 in Glasgow.

The mother-of-two got a PCR test on November 4 along with her husband and children as they were deemed close contacts, however, she was the only one that got a positive result.

“I was fully vaccinated so I didn't have to [get a PCR test] but I thought I would anyway,” she told Independent.ie.

“My husband and two children came back negative and I had the least amount of contact with the confirmed case compared to my children and husband and I had no symptoms, so I did an antigen test and that was negative.

“The following day I got a private PCR test done and that came back negative.

“I spoke to the HSE and they said that they would still classify me as positive because they don't have access to the private test so I got another HSE one done, and that came back as negative too.

"But the HSE told me there was nothing that they could do for me, that the safest thing to do is to consider it a positive so close contacts still need to be notified and that I should still be isolating.

"But at the same time it was in the media that Minister Ryan was reclassified when he got a false positive in order for him to travel to Glasgow and his close contacts, so I said to them there is obviously someone within the HSE with the authority to do this.”

Ms Treacy said she didn’t mind having to restrict her movements but is now extremely worried about working in a hospital without a booster vaccine.

“I’m very worried, especially with the way the numbers are going now,” she said.

"I don't want to be bringing that into the house when I feel I could have some protection if I had the booster.

"I want to do everything I can to give myself as much protection so I'm not spreading it to my household or my colleagues.”

The healthcare worker even got her GP to write a letter to outline that the test was a false-positive. However, she said it will still take at least a month before her data is changed.

Ms Treacy explained that the HSE told her a lab has to look at her test then get a clinician to make a call on whether it’s a positive or not.

She added: “And once that's done that's only one part, it will then have to go to another department, which is data protection as far as I’m aware, and that could take a month to rectify my record.

“So up until then I won’t be eligible to get the vaccine.

She asked why if Mr Ryan was able to have his initial positive test declassified by the HSE after it called him for a second test it could not also be expedited for her, a healthcare worker.

“For the public, it will take at least a month, and that's with me sending daily emails and making daily phone calls, the best-case scenario you’re talking a month.”

The HSE has been contacted by Independent.ie for comment.