Hospital waiting lists spiralled in the Mid-West during Covid-19 crisis

Outpatient waiting lists in the Mid-West have surged since 2019 as the pandemic put extraordinary pressure on the region’s main hospital, University Hospital Limerick (UHL).

The UL Hospitals Group which presented a virtual briefing to reporters today said it has begun rescheduling deferred outpatient appointments and surgeries, but it did not give specific timelines on when this would be completed.

The Group, which runs six hospital sites in Limerick, Clare and north Tipperary, accounted for 9pc of all healthcare activity in the country between 2020 and 2021, said Professor Brian Lenihan, UL Hospitals Group Clinical Director.

Read More

Professor Lenihan said that nationally, there were 617,448 outpatients patients, including 534,071 adults and 83,377 children, awaiting a first consultation at the end of December 2021.

Out of this national figure, more than 153,000 patients waiting 18 months or more for an outpatient appointment, he said.

The number of outpatients waiting for their first consultant appointment in the Mid-West specifically, rose sharply from 46,675 (2019) to 55,977 (2022), although Prof Lenihan said these numbers “remained static” between 2020 and 2021.

“As with all hospital groups across the country, the UL Hospitals Group saw an increase in its outpatient waiting list due to the pandemic particularly between 2019 and 2020 when we saw a 19.5pc increase in number of patients awaiting a first consultation or just over 9.000 patients,” Prof Lenihan added.

The numbers waiting for 18 months or more also rose sharply, from 12,109 (2019) to 20,449 (2021), however the group said that the number of outpatient attendances across the group declined from 217, 981 in 2019 to 183,855 in 2021.

“The biggest effect on waiting lists can be seen on those waiting more than 18 months for their first outpatient clinic and that’s understandable given the reduction in the number of outpatient clinics, which didn't occur over the last two years due to Covid outbreaks, social and physical distancing; but when we look at the overall numbers we can see we have reached a fairly steady state, and the focus for 2022 will be those waiting more than 18 months through a number of initiatives,” said Prof Lenihan.

“Virtual clinics and telemedicine became a feature of the pandemic, with 24.4pc of patients having their first consultation virtually in 2020 and 22.1pc of outpatients appointments undertaken online in 2021”.

The online consultation “proved extremely beneficial and will continue to be a feature of our scheduled care strategy going forward”, added Prof Lenihan.

He said the group “took action” over its “longest waiting lists” such as in orthopedics, rheumatology, dermatology and pain management, and that an additional 4,435 patients were were seen in 2021 via the National Treatment Purchase fund (NTPF) as well as 5,657 via the Advanced Clinical Prioritisation initiative.

These were driven by “additional recruitment of consultants, non consultant hospital doctors, advanced nurse practitioners, clinical specialist nurses, extended scope physiotherapists, as well as clerical and administration staff”.

Today, UHL is the most overcrowded hospital in the country with 86 patients waiting on trolleys for an inpatient bed.

The total number of attendances at UHL’s emergency department - the only one in the Mid-West - increased by more than 10,000 in 2021. However, inpatient discharges at the hospital also increased by 1,971, for the same period.

Day cases dramatically declined during the pandemic, from 42,563 (2019) to just over 38,000 (2020,2021).

Births in the region increased by 145 in 2021 at University Maternity Hospital Limerick, which the hospital group’s chief executive, Colette Cowan described as “not fit for purpose”.

Ms Cowan said that, during the height of the pandemic, a number of babies had to be moved out of the neo natal unit to other neo natal units due to reduced staff numbers due to Covid-19.

She said the group hopes to build a new €250m maternity hospital, however this has yet to be signed off on.