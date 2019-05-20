Hospital tells woman she will be waiting 175 weeks before she sees consultant, councillor claims

A woman has been told she will have to wait 175 weeks to see a hospital consultant, it has been claimed.

Cllr Aidan Mullins, a local elections candidate for Sinn Féin in Co Laois, said he made contact with the woman while out canvassing.

She showed him a letter she claimed she received from the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

Cllr Mullins posted an image of this letter to his Facebook.

The letter read: "I wish to inform you that the current waiting list is in excess of 175 weeks. However, depending on the urgency of your referral an appointment may be issued before this time. If your condition deteriorates you should make an appointment with your GP."

"This shows the unacceptable state of our health services. While canvassing yesterday I spoke to a lady who was informed she was placed on a waiting list to see a Consultant in Tullamore Hospital," said Mr Mullins.

"However the letter also informs her that the waiting list is in excess of 175 weeks i.e. over three years."

Cllr Mullins told Independent.ie claimed the waiting time of three years was "absolutely typical" for the area, and that long waiting times are a problem from dental appointments to appointments for children on the autism spectrum.

"It is absolutely typical to be waiting that long for a session,” he said.

“You can’t wait three years for an appointment.”

Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore was approached for comment at time of writing.

Online Editors