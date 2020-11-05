Hospital specialists carrying out ‘higher risk’ procedures on patients whose care was delayed due to Covid-19

Paul Reid CEO of the HSE pictured at the launch of the Covid-19 tracker App at the Dept of Health.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 7/7/20

Hospital specialists are having to carry out more “higher risk” procedures on patients whose medical care was delayed due to Covid-19 and there is a fear that late presentation of illness will cause excess deaths, HSE officials warned today.

It comes against concern at the continuing fall in patients attending A&E departments .

HSE chief Paul Reid said consultants are warning that they are having to carry out much “higher risk” interventions on some patients who should have been treated earlier.

“If people need urgent care please come forward ,” he added.

Dr Colm Henry, HSE clinical adviser again appealed to people who need emergency care to attend A&E departments.

He said there is still a lower level of prostate cancers being seen this year although lung and breast cancer diagnoses are more or less on par with last year.

“We won’t know the true impact of this for some time,” he told the HSE briefing.

There has been some modelling in the UK on delayed presentation and they have predicted excess deaths in two cancers of between 6-8,000.

“We would not have to wait for figures here to know people if people are avoiding coming to hospital it could play through to more advanced disease”, he said .

The HSE is expanding capacity in its rapid access cancer clinics as a result, he added.

Asked what will happen in early December after the lockdown deadline has passed he appeared to dampen expectations in light of the “shocking” levels of virus which are now sweeping through some European countries.

He said it is important to remind ourselves how quickly a national outbreak can deteriorate and pointed to France which has seen a massive 270,000 cases in a week and Switzerland which had 2,500 cases a week in mid September and is now fighting 50,000 a week.

However, he said the National Public Health Emergency Team will be taking into account older people for whom this “may be their last Christmas.”

They are mindful of the impact of lockdown measures on older people for whom a few months are precious.

HSE chief operations office Ann O Donnell said there are outbreaks of Covid-19 in around 59 of 570 nursing homes.

.But some of these are not very large.

The HSE is providing intensive support to five nursing homes.

She said there concern there are at 61 outbreaks in disability centres., mental health facilities and addiction services.

There were 307 patients with Covid-19 in hospital today and forty of these are in intensive care.





