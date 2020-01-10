An investigation is under way after the death of a patient in the country's most overcrowded A&E.

Hospital probes death of a patient who may have fallen off trolley in crowded A&E

The investigation into the death at University Hospital (UHL) Limerick follows the discovery before Christmas of a body of a man who had been on a trolley. The cause of death is unclear and it is unknown whether the patient fell from the trolley.

A spokesman for the hospital said that, for reasons of patient confidentiality, it could not comment on individual cases.

He said all serious incidents were managed through the HSE's integrated risk management policy.

"Insofar that there is an inquest into the death of a patient, the cause of death will be determined by the coroner," he said.

"UL Hospital Group will as always fully comply with the coroner if and when required."

It is unclear what the reasons were for the patient attending the emergency department or whether he had an existing injury.

The investigation is expected to examine the extent of monitoring of the patient and what treatment or tests he received.

The A&E in Limerick has been worst hit by the winter trolley crisis and a record 92 patients were waiting for a bed in the hospital on Monday.

It had 48 patients on trolleys yesterday morning, the highest in the country.

After two days of record overcrowding nationally earlier this week, the HSE said yesterday there had been a rapid improvement.

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation said 520 were waiting for a bed, down from a record high of 760.

However, much of the reduction may be at the cost of waiting-list patients who have had operations put on hold or cancelled.

Liam Woods, HSE acute operations director, said non-emergency surgery had been curtailed in most hospitals. This will be reviewed on "a day-by-day, site-by-site assessment", he said.

The ease is also due to a range of measures put in place by a winter funding blitz, with €26m spent in top-up money at the end of December.

Anne O'Connor, HSE acting chief operations officer, said 3,208 patients attended emergency departments last week, which was down 3pc on the same period last year.

However, an additional 1,125 over-75s had been treated in the last month compared to last winter and more of this vulnerable age group who needed care and had complex needs had to be admitted to wards.

Half of this age group was discharged home or given a hospital bed within the nine-hour target, which is slightly less than this time last year.

The measures to alleviate the crisis include more use of homecare, transitional beds in nursing home and long-term beds.

The funding is also going towards supporting older people towards early discharge with community intervention teams.

The number of delayed discharges - patients fit for discharge who need step-down care - rose to 605 again.

Mr Woods said the winter initiative measures would be in place until the end of March, while National Treatment Purchase Fund was also commissioning extra beds.

Although flu levels had fallen, the infection was continuing to circulate widely and there was also a significant amount of the winter vomiting bug causing disruption to hospitals and "spreading like wildfire".

The HSE officials said they could not estimate whether hospitals were over the worst yet.

In previous years, hospital overcrowding has worsened again once surgery levels increase and there are fewer vacant beds available for patients on trolleys who need to be moved to a ward.

Health Minister Simon Harris will today meet the Irish Medical Organisation to discuss the offer of a consultant salary of up to €252,150 in return for treating only public patients and having no private practice.

This contract will be offered to all new recruits from the middle of the year who will no longer be allowed take private fees. It is seen as essential to end the two-tier system.

Irish Independent