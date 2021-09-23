Hospital patients ready for discharge cannot leave because of serious shortage of homecare workers, HSE says

Patients ready for discharge are having to occupy scarce hospital beds because of a shortage of homecare workers, it emerged today.

HSE chief operations officer Anne O’Connor said there are not enough people are applying for homecare jobs in either the public or private sector.

In some cases HSE community organisations are only able to deliver 60pc of homecare needed.

She told the Public Accounts Committee it is impacting patients who need homecare in order to leave hospital and others on waiting lists including people who should get extra hours.

“In the last 18 months there has been a reduction in these workers available. People are not applying for the jobs,” Ms O’Connor said.

Read More

She was replying to Wexford TD Verona Murphy who said she knew of patients who could be discharged from hospital but they cannot leave until they get a homecare package.

“It seems we don’t have an issue with money but we have an issue with bodies," said deputy Murphy.

Ms O’Connor said she agreed it was unacceptable to have people in hospital beds in this situation. In the past the problem was funding but now it is finding workers.

“Many of the people who apply are not qualified. They are well meaning but not skilled,” she said.

Health officials, led by HSE chief Paul Reid were appearing before the committee as part of a resumed examination of the health service’s 2020 accounts.

They included revelations about payroll fraud in a hospital which is now the subject of a criminal investigation.

HSE chief financial officer Stephen Mulvany said it amounted to a “substantial breach of controls” which had led to a review of system and a report is due at the end of September.

Last week it emerged the HSE is still trying to get €23m in refunds for 2,200 ventilators which it ordered costing €81m at the start of the pandemic only to find they could not be used.

Asked today by Sinn Féin deputy Imelda Munster the total cost of all products purchased by the HSE which could not be used, HSE officials said they did not have a figure available.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin spokesperson on Public Expenditure and Reform deputy Mairéad Farrell has called on the Government to "come clean" on the amount of public money that was spent on faulty goods and equipment arising from Covid-related purchases.

This follows announcements in relation to the purchases of faulty personal protection equipment (PPE), below standard hand sanitiser and ventilators, which were never put to use.

Minister for State for Public Procurement Ossian Smyth today conceded that more faulty purchases would likely be revealed in a forthcoming report,

She said: “We know that there were significant audit failures and failures of due diligence. According to the Comptroller and Auditor General, more than a third of the HSE spend on PPE had to be written off.

“We spent around €1bn on PPE. What about the hand sanitisers, which featured recently on the Public Accounts Committee? We know, due to FOI and appearances before PAC, that the HSE purchased the now infamous Virapro hand sanitiser in March 2020.

“The HSE received the shipment in July 2020. But only a month later, they learned that hand sanitiser had to be registered with the Department of Agriculture to ensure it was safe for use. But it wasn’t, so had to be recalled.

“Then there was obviously a massive failure with the ventilators. The HSE ordered 2,200 ventilators at a cost of €81m from different suppliers that it had not previously used.

“However, only 465 were delivered from China and none of them were put to clinical use. The committee heard that the HSE was paying on average €28,000 for a ventilator before Covid-19, but the average cost from the new companies were €36,936 each.

“Paul Reid said the HSE has an outstanding amount of about €35 million and are expecting, imminently, a recovery of another €11m.”