Health Minister Stephen Donnelly speaks to the media outside the Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, after a record number of patients were recorded on trolleys in hospitals across Ireland. The Minister for Health has said that it is likely pressure on hospitals due to a surge in respiratory illnesses will get worse: Gráinne Ní Aodha/PA Wire

Overcrowding in hospitals is “likely to get worse” according to health minister Stephen Donnelly.

The HSE has urged people to consider all other options before going to emergency departments in hospitals.

Speaking at Beaumont Hospital, he said the overcrowding surge is due to a “perfect storm” of Covid, RSV and a “very severe wave” of the flu.

“The HSE’s view today when I met them is that this is likely to get worse, we are likely to see more pressure. They don’t believe that the flu wave has peaked,” said Minister Donnelly.

Minister Donnelly said there has been “unprecedented” investment in the health service in recent years.

He admitted there is a “permanent deficit” in capacity of the public health system.

“Unfortunately, we’re still dealing with the worst crisis in 100 years, together with what has been a very severe wave of RSV, together with what is an early and very severe wave of the flu.

“There’s still a lot of people coming into the hospital with Covid, they have to be separate pathways for Covid patients, their infection prevention control measures and less beds become available when Covid patients come in.

“We’ve had a big wave of RSV, the latest figures show that that is falling.

“The flu wave is very severe, it’s hit earlier than it normally would and so we have this perfect storm of RSV, flu, Covid, as well as all of the normal pressures.”

He said this has “absorbed” a lot of the additional capacity put into the system in recent years.

Earlier today it was revealed there are 931 patients without beds in Irish hospitals today as the trolley crisis hits a new record high.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said this is the largest number of patients left without a hospital bed since the union started counting trolley figures in 2006.

It is 171 cases higher than the previous record of overcrowding on December 19 last.

The HSE is urging people to consider all options before going to a hospital emergency department due to an “unprecedented combination of very high levels of flu, Covid-19 and other respiratory illnesses”.

However, INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha criticised this advice.

“Just telling people to avoid hospitals is not a plan or indeed safe. The public need to know exactly what type of care they can expect over the next six weeks,” she said.

The health minister is tomorrow set to update Cabinet colleagues on the latest overcrowding situation in hospitals.

While he acknowledged that HSE has not hit all of its targets, but said it’s not the HSE’s fault for overcrowding.

Mr Donnelly said such overcrowding has been seen in other European countries, including the UK.

The INMO called for a return of mandatory mask wearing in crowded settings, however, the minister said he doesn’t expect any change in this regard.

“Obviously, we will keep the situation under review.”

Minister Donnelly urged people to wash their hands, stay at home if they are symptomatic and wear masks in healthcare settings, on public transport and in crowded indoor places.

He also urged people to get Covid boosters or the flu vaccine if they haven’t already.



