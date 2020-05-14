Hospital failed to notify Nphet of several hundred coronavirus cases dating back to March until recently

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan in Government Buildings, Dublin, as he briefs the media on the latest measures Government Departments have introduced in response to Covid-19.

A hospital failed to notify the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) of several hundred of coronavirus cases dating back from mid March until recently.

A total of 426 new confirmed cases were announced today by Nphet, a stark increase from yesterday’s 159 new cases.

However, this figure contains several hundred historic cases, which are associated with a cluster in the south of the country and date back to mid March.

The hospital where the cases took place did not notify Nphet of their cases, which increased by around 10 per day, from mid March until recently.

“A very large number of cases, built up over a period of time in one location, that weren’t reported to us, that was something that we couldn’t have known about from where we sit and they were all reported in one day,” Dr Tony Holohan said at this evening’s press briefing

It is believed that around 300 cases went unreported until now.

“These are cases that are spread out over a very large period of time that goes back to mid March.

Nphet will now contact all hospitals around the country to ensure that a similar scenario has not occured in other hospitals.

“I think the vast majority of hospitals have taken the responsible and legally mandated action to report these cases,” Dr Holohan said.

He said that he doesn’t believe that associated Covid deaths may have been unreported at this hospital.

“The event of a death would be notified not only by a hospital but the hospital has an obligation to notify public health authorities if a death occurs in a hospital setting it is also notified to the coroner, so there are other methods in which we might get to be made aware of that

“We will be trying to establish why it is that a large number of cases which have come to our attention that have arisen that we didn’t know about. I think it’s important to note that it doesn’t change any of our conclusions overall,” he added.

Dr Holohan urged “timely” reporting of confirmed Covid cases.

“We want to encourage appropriate reporting, timely reporting, comprehensive reporting.

“Surveillance activities fully depend on that kind of reporting, comprehensive, speedy, and that’s what has happened in this country for the most part. We had an example here where that didn’t occur but it doesn’t lead us to change in broad terms the conclusions but it does give us an opportunity that the message doesn't get through some of the time.

Online Editors