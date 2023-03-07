Hospital consultant tells of life-changing relief at being diagnosed with autism in adulthood

An Irish hospital consultant who was diagnosed with autism as an adult nearly a decade ago has said the benefit of discovering she had the condition has been “life changing.”

Dr Mary Doherty, an anaesthetist in Navan Hospital, went on to found Autistic Doctors International, which has more than 700 autistic doctors worldwide.

She said: “I cannot stress enough how much it can change somebody’s life for the better.

“After years and decades of not understanding it is great to realise this is why there are such challenges in settings that don’t seem to be difficult for other people.”

She told the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Autism: “My journey into the world of autism started with my son’s diagnosis, followed soon after by my own in 2013.”

“My involvement with autism advocacy began with AsIAm and the Autism Friendly Town project in Clonakilty.

"Tasked with delivering autism training for local healthcare professionals, and wanting to base that training on the lived experience of autistic people, I began researching our healthcare experiences and outcomes.

“ I was horrified at what I discovered.

“There is robust international evidence that life expectancy is reduced for autistic people, with a large population-based study from Sweden showing a mortality gap of 30 years for autistic people with co-occurring intellectual disability and 16 years for those without.

“Leading causes of death were heart disease, suicide, cancer, and epilepsy.

"Suicide rates overall are 7 times the general population rate, and up to 13 times for autistic women without intellectual disability. “

She added that while shocking, even more surprising is the fact that mortality from cancer is doubled.

"From respiratory or endocrine disease, mortality is tripled.”

She said she also found that people with autism are up to three times more likely to use emergency departments, three times more likely to be admitted to hospital, and most worryingly, over twice as likely to die as inpatients following an emergency department presentation. “

She said her research on barriers to healthcare for autistic people found that 80pc reported difficulty visiting a GP.

“The most frequent barrier was difficulty using the phone to make an appointment.

“Over half reported avoiding or delaying a needed GP appointment because they did not feel understood by medical practitioners. “

She added: “We also showed an association between access barriers and self-reported adverse health outcomes.

"Many autistic respondents reported untreated mental and physical health conditions, late presentations, the need for more extensive treatment or surgery, and inability to attend specialist referrals or screening services.

“Most worryingly, one third reported an inability to access care for potentially serious or life-threatening conditions.

"In practice, this translates to autistic people presenting to services with, for example, advanced stage cancer, rather than at an earlier point where curative treatment might be possible.

“It is not difficult to see how this might contribute to excess mortality for autistic people. “

She told the committee it is therefore imperative to address the healthcare needs of the autistic population.

"Outside of the disability services, autistic people in Ireland are largely invisible in primary care, secondary care, in services for older people and in mental health services.

“Research shows the prevalence of autism is stable across the lifespan, but where are our elderly autistic people? How many are struggling in residential care not adapted to their needs?

“Research shows that up to one in 10 inpatients in mental health settings are likely to be autistic, and one in five attending outpatient mental health clinics. Yet we are only at the stage of piloting an adult autism assessment pathway in our public health system. “

She pointed out that education and training is the primary need, and appropriate education on autism must be embedded into the curriculum at undergraduate and post graduate levels for all medical professionals as well as allied professions.

“I believe this must take a neurodiversity affirmative approach, as this has the potential to optimize the outcome for all autistic people.

“Having been involved in autism education, training, and the development of services for several years, primarily in the UK and more recently the United States, I am confident that we have a unique opportunity in Ireland to become a world leader in the provision of healthcare services for autistic people.”