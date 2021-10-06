Hospital chief ‘indirectly’ asks unvaccinated to stay away from visiting loved ones

University Hospital Limerick is dealing with an outbreak of Covid-19 cases.

THE chief clinical director of University Hospital Limerick has “indirectly” asked that only the vaccinated enter the hospital as it deals with Covid-19 outbreaks.

Professor Brian Lenehan was speaking on Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio One. He said he knew he couldn’t “mandate” that only the vaccinated visit the hospital or those with Covid-19 digital certs.

But he added: “We are asking they (patients’ families) help us at this time, where possible.” Prof Lenehan said families should arrange that “someone who’s vaccinated visit their loved ones”.

Mr Lenehan also stated that the hospital would not stop a non-vaccinated person attending.

As of last night, the hospital was dealing with 42 Covid-19 cases. The first of the outbreaks had started on September 18, Prof Lenehen said.

This outbreak is due to be “closed out hopefully toward the end of this month”.

Currently, the hospital has introduced restricted visiting. Parents are permitted to visit children in the hospital and those with loved ones with dementia or delirium are also allowed to attend, if it is viewed as beneficial to the patient.

Patients who are at the end of life and those who need compassionate visits are also allocated visitors.

But Prof Lenehan said the other wards are closed to visitors. Visitors are also barred from the emergency department and the acute surgical assessment unit and acute assessment unit.

“We are asking people to refrain from visiting in the foyer, or outside the hospital,” he said.

“To try to limit onward transmission, it’s preferable if those visiting can nominate a vaccinated member of the family to try to protect the hospital staff.”

Prof Lenehan said “patient flow is challenging when you have Covid outbreaks.”

Wards had to be deep cleaned and patients isolated, he explained. And this caused a “backlog”.

"When you identify a patient is Covid positive, they are moved then to isolation,” he said. “You screen all the healthcare workers in contact with that person.”

He added that close-contact patients had to be moved to private wards. And this was a “constant process”.

The hospital had been deeply impacted by the outbreak and this was on the back of high numbers of emergency admissions in the summer.

“The emergency department was exceptionally busy over summer,” he said. “We had 195 patients, we hit a maximum of 290 on a single day.

“It’s unprecedented levels for the midwest and it’s something seen in other hospital groups.”

He added that other hospitals across Ireland had witnessed a high number of acute patients presenting to emergency departments. There have been limited beds to cater for the patients, due to Covid-19.

The issues had been even further complicated by the fact that a large number of patients presenting had illnesses such as diarrhea and vomiting, which required isolation.