Hospital chaos: ‘There were 10 trolleys lined up back-to-back on my corridor and a daughter crying hysterically, begging for her mother to be seen’

Trolleys block a corridor at University Hospital Limerick last week Expand

Trolleys block a corridor at University Hospital Limerick last week

Ellen Coyne

People lying on trolleys for nine days, blocked toilets and 15-hour waits to see a doctor were all part of the melee in the overwhelmed emergency department of University Hospital Limerick last week.

Liam O’Brien (30), of Miltown Malbay, Co Clare, has described how he was left waiting on a trolley for four days when he was admitted after suffering a flare-up of Crohn’s disease.

