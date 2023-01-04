Hospital chaos: ‘There were 10 trolleys lined up back-to-back on my corridor and a daughter crying hysterically, begging for her mother to be seen’

People lying on trolleys for nine days, blocked toilets and 15-hour waits to see a doctor were all part of the melee in the overwhelmed emergency department of University Hospital Limerick last week.

Liam O’Brien (30), of Miltown Malbay, Co Clare, has described how he was left waiting on a trolley for four days when he was admitted after suffering a flare-up of Crohn’s disease.

“It was bedlam,” he said. “The nurses are nearly run to tears.”

Mr O’Brien was taken by ambulance to UHL on St Stephen’s Day. He was in severe pain and suffering from dehydration and a high heart rate. Because of his condition, he was quickly put on an IV and given painkillers, before being put on a trolley in a corridor.

“I was left there all in all for about four days,” he said. “You’re just told that when a bed comes up, you’ll be moved, but you have no idea when that is. There was a fella in front of me who said he was on a trolley for nine days.”

Mr O’Brien said people coming in to the hospital from off the street were being told they faced a 13-15 hour wait just to be seen. Having initially been put in an isolation cubicle, Mr O’Brien’s trolley was moved when a Covid-positive patient arrived. For his first night, he was placed near the nurses’ station.

“I was talking to some of the staff. They said they had never seen anything like it,” he said. “The staff are the main ones you feel sorry for. Especially on that first night at the nurses’ station, they are just getting absolute dogs’ abuse. Nobody is going in there unless they are in trouble. If you have to sit on a seat in a waiting area, in pain, for 15 hours you are naturally going to flip.

“And these poor nurses, a lot of them are young trainees. They are the face of UHL to the patients. There is no management around.

“People are asking them, ‘what can you do to help me?’ But there isn’t a whole lot they can do.

​“There could have been about 10 trolleys lined up back-to-back on my corridor and you could have had everything from broken shoulders to overdoses to dementia to schizophrenia to brain tumours on that corridor. There was a woman behind me who had her daughter with her, because she couldn’t speak English. I remember the daughter crying hysterically, begging someone to just look at her mother. That must have been after about 16 hours.”

Mr O’Brien described how people on trolleys might see a doctor once in the morning and then meet a new doctor and start all over again 24 hours later.

He said due to his Crohn’s flare-up, he needed to use the toilet frequently. “Between all of us, between 50 and 60 people, there was one toilet,” he said. “There was another toilet outside in the waiting area, which was blocked, so they were using ours too. On the third day, there was no toilet paper.” ​

Mr O’Brien said by his second day, he was “desperate” for a shower but could only access one after begging staff.

By his third day, he said he was fortunate enough that a member of the gastroenterology team discovered he was there.

“She was awful apologetic,” he said, “saying that I had been three days just lying there.”

After being sent for more tests, it was initially proposed that he stay in UHL for a week. Mr O’Brien was able to persuade staff to discharge him and let him return for treatment as an outpatient.

A spokesperson for UHL said management apologised to “any person who has been experiencing long waits for hospital beds in University Hospital Limerick or to see a doctor in the emergency department (ED)”.

The spokesperson added: “UHL has been managing record high attendances at its ED for a number of months, intensified in recent weeks by a surge in respiratory infections, including Covid-19, flu and RSV.”

