Hospital cancels out-patient and elective procedures for three days

University Hospital Limerick (UHL) has cancelled all elective procedures and outpatient appointments for the next three days after its emergency department saw “exceptionally high” admissions.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said nationally there were 317 people waiting admission to a hospital bed yesterday, including 275 patients on trolleys in the emergency departments (EDs) and 42 on trolleys on wards.

The highest number of patients waiting for admission on trolleys was at UHL (51), ­followed by Cork (41), and University Hospital Galway (28).

A UHL spokesman said that within a 24-hour period up to 8am yesterday, 265 patients attended the ED, which “is far in excess of the 195 average attendances at our ED recorded in 2019, the last full year pre-pandemic”.

“This followed a weekend in which attendances were far above the average attendances for the equivalent period in 2019. On Saturday, there were 207 attendances, and on Sunday, 185. The average attendance on Saturday and Sunday during July of 2019 was approximately 157,” he added.

He urged those in its 400,000-strong catchment, across Limerick city and county, Clare, and north Tipperary, to consider other care options before attending the ED, as the hospital “manages exceptionally high emergency presentations and admissions”.

All elective activity and outpatient clinics have been cancelled from today , tomorrow and Friday “in order to de-­escalate the site and assist with patient flow”.

The spokesman said emergency care will continue at UHL, and that the UL Hospital Group’s five other hospitals, including University Hospital Maternity Hospital, Limerick, Ennis, Nenagh, St John’s, and Croom Orthopaedic Hospital, were unaffected.

He said the cancellations were “necessary to manage risk and stabilise the UHL site in advance of what is anticipated to be a busy bank ­holiday weekend”. “We regret the impact these cancellations will have on patients who had expected to attend for their procedures this week,” he said.

“Patients directly affected by this decision are being contacted directly by UL Hospitals Group, and will be rescheduled at the earliest opportunity.”

Hospital staff are doing additional ward rounds and accelerating discharges and identifying patients who can be transferred to other hospitals in a bid to ease the ­pressure.

The spokesman said hospital management had noted that “the number of Covid-positive patients in UHL has increased to 11 over recent days, in ­general, patients currently admitted to UHL are sicker and with more complicated conditions, and require longer inpatient stays to recover”.

He reminded the public that “injury units in Ennis and Nenagh are open from 8am to 8pm, and St John’s is open from 8am to 7pm, for the treatment of broken bones, dislocations, sprains strains, wounds, scalds and minor burns, and anyone with less serious illness or conditions should contact their GPs or out-of-hours GP services”.

However, he stressed that emergency care is still being provided at UHL, and added: “If you are seriously injured or ill or are worried your life is at risk the ED will assess and treat you as a ­priority.”