Hope of end to restrictions amid signs Omicron has peaked

Prof Philip Nolan said the decline of the Omicron variant 'is not going to be a sharp descent'. Photo: Colin Keegan

The signals are getting stronger that we may have reached the peak of the Omicron wave of Covid-19. So will we descend the slope as fast as the lightning climb to the top?

Yesterday, daily cases fell to 11,239, including 6,329 PCR tests confirmed and another 4,810 antigen home tests logged with the HSE.

Compare that to last Saturday week, when there was a pandemic record of over 26,000 cases.

There is growing impatience among the public to get to the other side of this wave as quickly as possible given that Omicron has been heralded as a turning point in managing the pandemic.

The only country with firm trends to look to so far is South Africa, where the variant first hit and then saw a dramatic decline.

Fareed Abdullah of the African Medical Research Council likened the Omicron wave of infections to a flash flood, saying the speed of the wave’s rise, peak and decline was “staggering”. He described how the country reached a peak in four weeks, with a precipitous decline in another two.

But there is no consensus here yet on how fast cases will fall. At the moment, there is a shortage of public data to drill into. The signs and signals are encouraging and suggest Ireland’s fifth wave may have peaked, but there are many missing pieces.

Testing delays at HSE PCR test centres, reliance on the public to register positive home antigen tests, and no 14-day incidence report for 2022 from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) all mean a deficit of information.

Data around hospitalisations and intensive care admissions is encouraging and shows positive trends, albeit subject to small daily fluctuations.

There were 1,006 Covid-19 cases in hospital yesterday, a rise of 66 in a day, with 97 of these in intensive care, an increase of nine.

Kingston Mills, Professor of Experimental Immunology at Trinity College, said the number of patients admitted directly due to Covid-19 complications, and those who were in hospital for another health condition and happen to test positive, should be separated to give a clearer picture.

He also believes that the impact of Omicron, and the level of severe disease caused by it, is better measured by patient numbers in intensive care and how many are on ventilators.

Prof Philip Nolan, chair of the modelling group of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), has suggested the way out of the wave might not be as speedy as we think.

He said there will be a peak induced by natural immunity through infection and vaccination, which will leave Omicron running out of steam.

However, he added: “It is not going to be a sharp descent you see in modelling. It is more likely to be a grumbling level of infection we have to manage and deal with.”

It could be slower to exit because people “change their behaviours and give the virus more opportunities to transmit as we relax”.

That is likely to be why the lifting of the toughest restrictions will also be cautiously phased in, although Nphet is expected to give a general timetable after Thursday’s meeting.

Some scientists are more hopeful of a swifter and steeper fall, which should be helped by brighter and warmer spring weather.

But various potential scenarios need to be kept in mind, such as the possible waning of vaccine immunity and the risk of a strong shift in infection to older age groups.

There is also a lag between infections and hospitalisations, intensive care admissions and deaths.

Other weapons against Covid-19 are on the way, including antiviral medicines to reduce the risk of hospitalisations.

The Omicron variant is milder and dramatically less likely to lead to hospitalisations and serious illness among the fully boosted, so as cases fall, Covid-19 should also put less of a burden on hospitals.

But this will take time and will influence decisions around reopening, especially as hospital services have been battered by the knock-on effects of the virus for so long.