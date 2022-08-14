Hit reset button now on ‘pausing’ puberty

One might think the risk of being sued by the families of over 230 Irish children, some as young as five, who were referred to a discredited gender identity in clinic between 2011 and 2021, would give the HSE pause for thought.

But rather than use the opportunity to hit the reset button, health authorities seems intent on doubling down — with reports that “the HSE will continue to use the Tavistock clinic until services close in the UK next year”.

The arrogance it requires to continue down this path — given the questions that have been raised about the medical and ethical practice of prescribing children with puberty blockers, and fast-tracking them onto a lifelong path of chemical intervention — is astounding.

Not least when it comes from an organisation which has had its share of scandals over less-than-exemplary standards of patient care.

Foisting an ideology onto underage children is where many of us draw the line

Earlier this year, HSE chief executive Paul Reid announced that an independent expert was to be appointed to investigate the since-corroborated claims by a whistleblower in the south Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service, that hundreds of children had received substandard care, with 46 suffering “significant” harm.

The whistleblower, Dr Ankur Sharma, now alleges that he has been treated since “as if I’m non-existent”.

These scandals are not isolated incidents. The amount paid out to victims of the contaminated blood scandal passed €1bn by 2019 alone. The CervicalCheck scandal has far from run its financial course. So why hasn’t the HSE been pressed more strongly about its apparent complacency?

No one could be unaware of the increasing concerns which have been expressed by doctors (anonymously and on the record) and by former patients of so-called ‘gender-affirming’ healthcare.

Shockingly though, RTÉ initially chose to ignore the Sunday Independent story about clinical psychiatrist Paul Moran’s warnings to the HSE over Tavistock.

Then, when finally shamed into covering the story a day late, the national broadcaster put out a report on Morning Ireland which did not even feature Moran’s voice, despite having interviewed him.

No one could be unaware of the medical concerns expressed around so-called ‘gender-affirming’ healthcare

Dr Siobhán Ní Bhriain, the HSE’s national lead for integrated care, was asked if the HSE had listened to Moran’s concerns.

“We did of course take them on board... but we satisfied ourselves that the evidence wasn’t there to support what we were hearing,” she said.

This assertion was not scrutinised by Morning Ireland, as you’d expect. Neither was Ní Bhriain’s statement that, as the HSE continues to send children to a discredited clinic, “we will monitor it extremely closely”.

It goes beyond belief that RTÉ would allow such statements in relation to any other reported scandal to go unchallenged.

The reporter even declared at one point that puberty blockers “work by putting a pause on puberty while a young person thinks about their gender identity” — which is a gross over-simplification of the reality.

According to Dr Hilary Cass, author of the report which led to Tavistock’s closure, “there has been very little research” on the effect of puberty blockers on “neurocognitive development”.

These are not consequence-free interventions. The vast majority of children who take these drugs go on to be prescribed cross-sex hormones, while the majority of children who don’t take them eventually choose to stay in their own gender.

It was left to Newstalk Breakfast to allow Paul Moran to speak at length. When he did, it was devastating.

Representations by him to the HSE went unanswered.

“We went as far as sending them an audit of children outlining the problems, and this was never addressed or discussed with us,” he said.

“Further, when we did meet Crumlin, the concerns we raised were omitted from the minutes — so the idea that they’ve been taking on board concerns and found no evidence is shocking.”

Expand Close Tánaiste Leo Varadkar / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tánaiste Leo Varadkar

Leo Varadkar has said nothing about the hundreds of children sent to the Tavistock clinic. Not one word.

But last week, when the IRFU updated its policy to say that female contact rugby was only for those born female, he waded in within hours to urge the IRFU to consider “the voice of those most affected” — by which it’s clear he meant those born male.

In 2015, Varadkar’s first full year as Minister for Health, 15 children were referred to Tavistock.

After he became Taoiseach in 2017, with Simon Harris at Health, referrals rose to 36. The following year they went up again, to 49.

Even if neither man knew every detail about what went on while they were in office, they must now be concerned — yet neither has felt the need to comment. No politician has.

The rot doesn’t stop there.

The Transgender Equality Network Ireland (TENI), which goes into schools and teaches children controversial gender theories, remains a source for government and media.

Ollie Bell is a self-described “non-binary socialist feminist activist” from Dublin. On Bell’s public profile on Twitter there is a link to a page on the internet giving advice on where to buy and administer DIY hormone treatment. Bell sits on the board of TENI.

Even though it’s been reported that the HSE is concerned about TENI’s online activities, nothing has yet been done to rein them in.

Most people take a tolerant approach to those struggling with gender issues — but foisting an ideology onto children is where many of us draw the line.

The dangers of placing children on puberty blockers and other hormonal treatment are becoming increasingly clear.

Sweden has outlawed their use completely for under 18s, citing a “lack of quality evidence”. They believe the risks of the treatment “outweigh the benefits at present”.

According to Paul Moran, these gender-affirming clinics are also being closed in France and Finland. Yet Crumlin remains ideologically committed to this form of care.

“They’re very influenced by activist groups,” he says.

This is alarming stuff. Rather than being met with silence, it needs to be discussed and investigated.

Ireland has time to hit the pause button and rethink where we’re going. Instead, we seem intent on rushing headlong into making the same mistakes that have been made elsewhere.