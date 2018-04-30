HIQA to investigate CervicalCheck scandal with full powers to compel witnesses
HIQA to lead investigation into CervicalCheck scandal
HIQA are to launch an investigation into the CervicalCheck scandal.
It will have full powers to compel witnesses and demand paperwork.
It is understood Vicky Phelan has been informed of how it will work.
Health Minister Simon Harris announced details of the investigation on Monday evening.
Ms Phelan today called for the questions of who knew what and when they knew it to be answered.
Earlier it emerged that that 17 women affected have died.
The HSE also confirmed that the number of women affected is 208 - higher than the 206 originally believed and 162 of those affected had not been told that their test had been included in a review, or of the outcome.
Speaking today the HSE said it was unacceptable that patients were not informed of the outcome.
All of those affected are due to be contacted by tomorrow.
More to follow...
Online Editors
