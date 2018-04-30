News Health

Monday 30 April 2018

HIQA to investigate CervicalCheck scandal with full powers to compel witnesses

HIQA to lead investigation into CervicalCheck scandal

Health Minister Simon Harris. Photo: Frank McGrath
Health Minister Simon Harris. Photo: Frank McGrath
Kevin Doyle

Kevin Doyle

HIQA are to launch an investigation into the CervicalCheck scandal.

It will have full powers to compel witnesses and demand paperwork.

It is understood Vicky Phelan has been informed of how it will work.

Health Minister Simon Harris announced details of the investigation on Monday evening.

Ms Phelan today called for the questions of who knew what and when they knew it to be answered.

Earlier it emerged that that 17 women affected have died.

The HSE also confirmed that the number of women affected is 208 - higher than the 206 originally believed and 162 of those affected had not been told that their test had been included in a review, or of the outcome.

Speaking today the HSE said it was unacceptable that patients were not informed of the outcome.

All of those affected are due to be contacted by tomorrow.

More to follow...

Online Editors

Related Content

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News