Highest number of safeguarding issues in HSE care services allegations of abuse, report finds

Alleged abuse accounted for the highest number of safeguarding concerns over the last two years relating to vulnerable adults in HSE or HSE-funded care services, a new report has revealed.

Of the 119 safeguarding concerns or complaints over 2019 and 2020 some 43 related to alleged abuse, according to the report of the Office of the Confidential Recipient.

Other safeguarding concerns related to staff behaviour or family issues.

Leigh Gath was appointed as the Confidential Recipient in December 2014, to act as a voice for vulnerable older people and people with a disability.

She said that in 2019 the major concerns included lack of funding for people to access appropriate residential and respite services, lack of funding for assessments or equipment such as wheelchairs or incontinence sheets.

“In 2020, funding was more readily available and resolved some of the issues raised in 2019.

"However other concerns raised in 2020 included families distressed at not being able to visit loved ones in residential services, closure or limiting of day services due to public health restrictions, and in some cases home support services either being withdrawn or reduced.

“Although these issues are mostly resolved, 2020 was an extremely difficult time for many families dealing with Covid-19 as well as disability issues.”

She added that the “volume of formal concerns decreased during 2019 and 2020 from recent years.

“Every concern that is received is reviewed to develop an understanding of the issues and whether these fall within the remit of the Office.

"For concerns falling within our remit, a decision is taken as to whom the concern should be referred. This will generally be the Chief Officer of the Community Healthcare Organisation within which the person at the centre of the concern is being cared for.”

The 320 concerns that were received during 2019 and 2020 were spread across the nine Community Healthcare Organisations. Over the two years, 282 concerns related to disability services, including older person services, 22 concerns relating to mental health services, nine concerns related to primary care, two acute hospitals and five private nursing homes.

The type of concerns raised fit within two broad categories, these are care and safeguarding- issues relating to care -including residential, respite and day services.

These involved care placemen or planning, level of staff to support client, access to equipment, financial charges, accommodation, respite, and transfer from child to adult services.

“People with disabilities, older people, their families, advocates, members of the public and staff are welcome to contact the Office if they feel they have experienced or witnessed what they feel may be abuse, neglect or poor practice in care provided by the HSE or their providers in residential, day or home services,” she added.