High workloads, burnout and stress as Ireland faces serious shortage of GPs

Ireland is facing a serious shortage of GPs as doctors struggle to cope with high workloads, burnout and stress, an Oireachtas committee was told today.

Val Moran, industrial relations director with the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO), said on average there is currently less than one GP for every 1,000 of the population.

However, the HSE’s own figures suggest we need up to 1,660 more GPs by 2028 to enable us to deal with growth in population in general and the growing age of population in particular.

The shortage looks set to delay Government promises to extend free GP care to more children.

Dr Moran said: “One in five of existing GPs is expected to retire before the end of this decade.”

Many GPs are unable to take reasonable leave from their practices which is directly leading to increase levels of stress and burnout amongst doctors, he told the Oireachtas health committee.

“On average GPs are working far in excess of the nominal 40 hours a week,” he said.

"Most GPs work significant additional hours after a day of patient consultations, to manage checking and follow-up on test results, organise referrals, make phone consultations and complete the administrative functions associated with the running of a GP practice.”

He added that there were onerous obligations under the current GP contract in terms of the ongoing financial risk burden, commitment to both day and out of hours surgery and uncertainty around future workload.

Kilkenny GP Tadhg Crowley said: “Capacity problems within the GP service have been building for over a decade now. We know what has caused the problem and it is up to Government now to listen to solutions. We cannot afford to lose more of our highly trained graduates who are in such demand from other countries where they can deliver care with better resources, better structures and team supports.”

Dr Diarmuid Quinlan, medical director of the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP), told the meeting that Ireland is in the “midst of a GP workforce and workload crisis. The Covid-19 epidemic has exacerbated long standing workforce and workload challenges.”

He pointed to compelling evidence from the UK showing that each additional GP per 10,000 population was associated with fewer hospital admissions for both acute and chronic illness.”

He stressed the need for an expansion of the GP healthcare team, especially nurses, but this will require more clinical space. He said infrastructure costs involved in housing an expanded GP team staff are prohibitive, especially in urban areas, and that incentives to support expanded GP teams are needed.