The number of doses of Covid-19 vaccine delivered here at the end of this quarter will be short and come to 1.1m compared to an expected 1.2m, HSE chief Paul Reid said today.

He said the outstanding doses are not expected to arrive until early April.

The original expectation was around 1.42m for the first three months of the year, he added.

The HSE has had to readjust plans for vaccination around 12 times so far and there were four changes to supply from manufacturers in the past three weeks.

Read More

Mr Reid, who was before the Oireachtas health committee, said “there is a high level of frustration with supply.”

Pfizer was the most reliable and the supplies from Moderna have recently become unstable.

There were issues with the supplies from AstraZeneca and the company has now appointed a country manager to deal with the problems.

Mr Reid told the committee the early deliveries of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine – due to be approved by the European Medicines Agency this week – will be low.

The vaccine has been called a game-changer because it is administered in just one dose.

The first deliveries are not due until April with 600,000 doses due over the second quarter.

Mr Reid acknowledged there were problems in the roll out of the Covid-19 vaccine to GP practices last week after it worked successfully for the first two weeks.

Sinn Fein TD David Cullinane said he was informed that one GP got a box of “leaflets instead of vaccines.”

Mr Reid said that around 500 to 750 people aged 85 and older will be vaccinated this week.

People over 85 in hospital will also be offered the vaccine.

The National Ambulance Service will bring the vaccine to people who are housebound.

Overall, he said around 92,000 people over 80 got the vaccine last week, most of them over 85 and the rest aged 80 to 84.

New systems have been put in place to prevent a repeat of the problems including the appointment of relationship managers, he added.

He said that around 9,000 people have now completed training as vaccinators and recruitment is still underway.

The hope is that around 250,000 doses a week will be available from April and these will be administered in the 37 vaccination centres, as well as through GPs and pharmacists.

The centres will vary in scale and operate 12 hours a day.

The special portal where people can register and get an appointment is due to be up and running at that stage.

HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said the roll-out of the vaccine to people with underlying illnesses who are at high risk if they catch the virus will take time.

They need to be identified through hospitals, GPs and other systems.

Among the first groups to be vaccinated will be people in active treatment for cancer and serious renal disease.

Read More

Online Editors