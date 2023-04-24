Hidden deprivation and struggle by people with serious illness in cold homes laid bare by study

More than two in five people severely impacted by illness are living in enforced deprivation Photo: Niall Carson/PA

More than two in five people severely impacted by illness are living in enforced deprivation unable to heat their homes properly, buy new clothes or get together with family and friends.

Many people suffering ill health have been driven into poverty with more than one five with who are badly affected not able to afford keep warm in their house.

This is four times more than the one in 20 in the same predicament among healthier households.

The hidden financial struggles are revealed in a new report from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Overall, 18.6pc of people with a self-reported chronic illness were at risk of poverty, compared with 10.3pc not affected.

The consistent poverty rate for people severely limited because of a health problem was four times higher than the rate for those not limited – 14pc versus 3.5pc.

It found the enforced deprivation rate for people who described their health as “very bad” was 42.9pc versus 12.2pc for those with “very good” health.

One in two households with a severely limited household member reported housing costs as a heavy financial burden compared with one in four others.

A quarter are unable to afford to buy new clothes not second hand, with 19.4pc without the money for a get together with family or friends once a month for a drink.

This contrasts with 7.5pc of those without a similar health burden.

The most common deprivation items in 2022 for people aged 16 years and older included being unable to afford to replace worn out furniture (19.6pc).

Also out of reach is being able to afford morning, afternoon, or evening out in the last fortnight (9.2pc) and also going without heating at some time in the past 12 months due to a lack of money (9.2pc).

Enforced deprivation is where a household experiences two or more of the 11 deprivation items referenced above.

The percentage of people aged 16 years and older living in households experiencing enforced deprivation increased by over four percentage points, from 13pc in 2021 to 17pc in 2022.

Commenting on the report Gerry Reilly, senior statistician in the income, consumption and wealth division, said: “Today’s results from the CSO’s SILC 2022 show that poverty rates and rates of enforced deprivation are higher in respondents[1] with a self-reported chronic illness, respondents who reported long-standing limitations in their usual activities due to health problems and in respondents who described their health as ‘bad’ or ‘very bad’.

“Enforced deprivation is where a household experiences two or more of the 11 deprivation items. The national enforced deprivation rate for people aged 16 years and older was 17.3pc in 2022.

“This rate varied greatly depending on the self-perceived health status, chronic illness status, and long-standing activity limitation status of survey respondents.

“The enforced deprivation rate for people who described their health in general as ‘very bad’ was more than three times higher than the rate for those with ‘very good’ health (42.9pc and 12.2pc).

“The enforced deprivation rate was twice as high for those with a self-reported chronic illness when compared with those without a chronic illness (27.4pc and 13.0pc).

“In 2022, more than four in ten (43.7pc) people who described themselves as ‘severely limited’ in usual activities were living in enforced deprivation. This compares with 27.6pc of people who were ‘limited but not severely’ and 13.4pc of those ‘not limited.”