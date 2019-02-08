TANAISTE Simon Coveney gave staunch backing to under-fire Health Minister Simon Harris and claimed he was being unfairly targeted over the €1.4bn National Children's Hospital (NCH) controversy.

'He's being unfairly targeted' - Taoiseach and Tanaiste back Harris as he faces calls to resign over children's hospital saga

Mr Coveney insisted that Mr Harris has the "toughest job in Government" and had acted properly and appropriately over the €400m-plus cost-overruns with the long-delayed Dublin project.

The NCH now has a €6,500 per square metre cost - more than 10pc higher than comparable health projects worldwide.

He also dismissed criticisms that Mr Harris did not act promptly last year once the ballooning costs became apparent within the Department of Health and Health Service Executive.

"I have absolute confidence in Simon Harris. I know Simon Harris very well, he is a hugely competent minister, communicator and very talented politician," Mr Coveney said.

"He probably has the toughest job in Government."

"Managing the health service is not easy as is clearly evident at the moment from the multiple challenges that he faces."

The Cork TD also dismissed suggestions Fine Gael will face a voter backlash next May for the Local and European elections over the NCH controversy and the nurses strike.

"I hope not - I think when people see this hospital finished they will see why it is as expensive as it is."

"It will be a world-class facility and it will transform paediatric care in Ireland and the experience for both families and children."

"I think we owe that to children."

"I think when people get the PWC report they will see the reason why the increased costs happened."

He said it was important to understand that the costs problem involved initial estimates and not a construction costs overrun.

"This was not a costs overrun - it was an estimate of costs that was wrong at the start."

Earlier today, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar expressed “total confidence” in Health Minister Simon Harris over his handling of the cost overruns at the National Children’s Hospital.

Amid calls for Mr Harris to resign over the controversy, Mr Varadkar has issued a robust defence of his colleague.

He said the extra funding required to keep the project on track is “manageable” and accused Opposition parties of raising “red herrings”.

Memos released by the Department of Health last night showed that Mr Harris was informed on August 27 of a potential overrun of €391m.

However, Mr Harris did not inform Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe of the issue for two and a half months. This was after the negotiations for Budget 2019 were complete.

He has said the August figures were only estimates and he wanted the full facts before raising the issue.

Sinn Féin has called on the Taoiseach to sack the minister, while Fianna Fáil has described the situation as an “omnishambles”.

Micheál Martin’s party are propping up the minority Government through a confidence and supply deal that means they cannot call for Mr Harris to go without risking a general election.

In a statement this morning, Mr Varadkar said: “If Minister Harris had informed me any earlier of the emerging overrun in the cost of building the new NCH, I would have instructed him to do exactly what he did - explore all options to reduce the scale of it and to establish a precise and final figure.

"The impact on Budget 2019 is a red herring. It would have had no impact on the Budget Day package.”

The Taoiseach argues that capital infrastructure spending profiles are now multi-annual and were announced in February 2018, not on Budget Day.

“The increase in the capital budget for 2019 was €1.5 billion. €100m will have to be taken from this for the NCH overrun. It’s manageable.

“I have total confidence in Minister Harris,” he concluded.

The Minister has said it was November 9 before the total construction cost was confirmed as €1.4bn, which is €450m above the original price.

Mr Leo Varadkar learned of the overrun on the same day as he happened to be visiting the Department of Health when news of the revised figures came in.

The August 27 memo showed Mr Harris was told the hospital would cost an additional €191m.

The memo also showed that an extra €200m was sought by the builders. However, it shows the national paediatric development board assessed this €200m as being “a late submittal which was an attempt to deliberately frustrate the process”.

It wrote to BAM on August 29 saying this figure was not acceptable to the board and the final cost relating to this was significantly reduced.

Around €60m of this €200m was later included in the final price. The board sought a three-month window to conclude the negotiations and said it would be premature to provide a revised project cost update beyond that already briefed in August.

A spokeswoman for the minister said last night: “From then on, the minister was being briefed on detailed efforts to establish the extent of the cost increase, to consider options for reducing it and to work through all contingencies.

“On August 27, 2018, the minister was advised the construction budget was trending over budget – estimated to be €191m. It remains the position he did not know about the final figures until November.

“The work undertaken from August on was essential to enabling the minister to bring to Cabinet a thorough assessment and a clear recommendation.”

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has ramped up pressure on Fianna Fáil in relation to the controversy surrounding the cost.

In a letter to Micheál Martin, Ms McDonald said the position of Health Minister Simon Harris is “untenable”.

She said Brexit should not be used as a “catch-all” excuse to “tolerate and enable bad government”.

“I invite you to make clear whether you have confidence in Minister Simon Harris and whether you will move or a support a confidence in the Minister for Health,” she wrote.

Previously Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen said that if Brexit was not an issue the current government would be gone.

