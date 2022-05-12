Hepatitis death and six unexplained diagnoses in Ireland: What do we know about the mystery cases in children?

The six unexplained cases of severe hepatitis diagnosed in Irish children – leading to one death and another needing a liver transplant – are among 106 similar diagnoses in Europe and 450 worldwide.

Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver tissue.

No firm theory on what is triggering the cases has emerged for over two months, although public health officials in the UK in particular are intensely investigating possible causes.

Here is what we know so far.

Read More

Irish cases

All probable cases here are in children between the ages of one and 12 years, and all have been hospitalised.

One child died and another received a liver transplant in the UK .

None of the Irish cases who were tested on admission to hospital had evidence of Covid-19 infection at that time. The majority of the cases had not received Covid-19 vaccination. The Irish cases have no links UK cases, where 181 children have been struck and none had a recent travel history to the UK before onset of symptoms.

The HSE said the common viruses that cause hepatitis viruses A, B, C, and E have not been detected in any of the cases,

”One area being explored is whether the hepatitis cases are linked to an increase in infections caused by adenovirus, a common cause of childhood illness."

Other possible causes, such as another infection – including Covid-19 – or something in the environment, are also being investigated. It said that in Ireland, as in other countries, investigations are underway to determine if current or prior Covid-19 infection may increase the risk of this disease in some children. There have been 35 cases in Italy and 22 in Spain.

Causes under investigation

One theory is that Covid-19 lockdowns may have weakened children's immunity, because they were less exposed to common pathogens while in isolation, or that the virus is acting in tandem with another infection.

The UK Health Security Agency is leading the way in investigating the cases and has been fed information from Ireland. It says the viruses that normally cause hepatitis (hepatitis viruses A-E) have not been found in the children affected by the recent increase in acute hepatitis, therefore public health teams are looking at all other possible causes.

One area being explored is whether the hepatitis cases are linked to an increase in infections caused by adenovirus, a common cause of childhood illness.

Over the last two years children have been mixing less because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and because of this the number of common infections seen in children was reduced.

Now that children are socialising normally, there is an increase in some infections, including adenovirus. It is investigating other possible causes such as another infection, including Covid-19, or something in the environment.

Some of the children with acute hepatitis had recently had a Covid-19 infection, but there has been a high number of Covid-19 infections in this age group so this is not unexpected.

It said there is no link between these hepatitis cases and the Covid-19 vaccine. None of the cases there aged under 10 years were vaccinated, according to the most recent update.

Belfast-born Prof Martin Mckee, of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said parents should be aware the cases are very rare. He said much is unknown but there could be an abnormal immune response to a previous infection .

Families with pets

It emerged last week that health officials are investigating whether dogs could be linked to the cases, although this is down the scale in terms of theories. Health officials said that adenovirus, a usually mild viral infection that causes the common cold, remained the main theory.

But the report added that “relatively high numbers” of affected children – 70pc of 93 survey respondents – either came from families with dogs, or had some other “exposure” to the pets before falling ill.

”The significance of this finding is being explored,” officials wrote. But they noted that having a dog was “common in the UK” and there was “limited data on background rates of pet ownership in families of young children”, making it difficult to assess the importance of the data.

Advice for parents on possible symptoms

Parents are advised to go to their GP if their child develops symptoms of hepatitis. Symptoms of hepatitis can include:

pale, grey-coloured stools

dark urine

yellowing of the eyes and skin (jaundice)

The most common symptom – found in more than 70 pc of children in the UK – is jaundice, while vomiting and pale stools were also prevalent. Look for a yellow tinge in the whites of the eyes.

The HSE says if a child has any of these three symptoms, they should contact their GP without delay.

The GP will assess the child and refer on for further assessment.

Other symptoms to look out for are muscle and joint pain, a high temperature, feeling and being sick, feeling unusually tired all the time, a general sense of feeling unwell, loss of appetite, tummy pain and itchy skin.

If a child is unwell with respiratory or diarrheal or hepatitis symptoms, keep your child at home and do not send them to creche/pre-school/school until they are better.

They should also practice good good respiratory hygiene. This includes covering the nose and mouth when coughing and sneezing, and washing hands regularly.