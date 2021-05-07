UCD students union have hit out at the Government’s introduction of Minimum Unit Pricing (MUP) for alcohol saying it imposes a heavier cost burden on students and those on low income.

New minimum pricing laws for alcohol will come into effect in the first week of January next year.

The legislation will mean a can of beer will cost €1.32 — and no less — when minimum unit pricing (MUP) is implemented.

But this is based on a 440ml can – whereas the standard can of beer in an Irish supermarket for the most popular brands is 500ml.

The same type of beer in the larger size will actually be hit with a minimum price of at least €1.50 per can.

In a statement this morning UCD SU described the legislation as unfair.

"The continual reliance on measures that target those on lower incomes to achieve sweeping societal change is not good enough,” Welfare Officer Ruairí Power said.

"Whatever the positive intentions behind this measure are, it is one that undoubtedly places a heavier cost burden on students and low-income earners, while it will see no effect, positive or negative on high income earners. It is disappointing to see several opposition parties' row in behind this measure.”

Representatives from UCD Young Fine Gael, UCD Labour Youth, UCD Fianna Fáil, UCD Social Democrats and UCD People Before Profit all also spoke out against the decision.

Tánaiste and Fine Gael Leader Leo Varadkar said this week that MUP would lead to 200 fewer alcohol-related deaths annually and 6,000 fewer hospital admissions. It would help reduce domestic abuse related to alcohol.

Earlier this week Evelyn Jones, a director of the National Off-Licence Association (NOffLA), said that her organisation would support MUP “wholeheartedly and in full”.

She explained: “As a targeted alcohol pricing policy to ­control the retail of ultra-cheap alcohol products, it is important to remember that MUP will have no impact on the vast majority of alcohol products sold responsibly.

“Based on three years of data, we know that cross-border shopping has not meaningfully increased between Scotland and England since implementation of MUP by the Scottish government in 2018.”