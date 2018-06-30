Heart attack patients facing a postcode lottery for treatment

Those who suffer from a major heart attack are 50pc less likely to receive prompt treatment if they have to be transferred from one hospital to another, a new report has revealed.

It shows 82pc received rapid treatment within two hours if they arrived directly at a specialised treatment centre.

But it is as low as 41pc for those who were transferred from another hospital.

The HSE’s ‘Heart Attack Care Ireland 2016’ report looked at 1,412 patients treated for a STEMI (ST elevation myocardial infarction) – a heart attack caused by a complete blockage of a coronary artery.

STEMIs account for 25-40pc of heart attack cases in Europe.

Patients with a STEMI can be given a stent through primary percutaneous coronary intervention (PPCI), also known as angioplasty, in which a small tube is inserted into the groin or forearm and threaded through to the coronary arteries of the heart.

People most at risk of a STEMI are over the age of 50, smokers, overweight, those with known cholesterol and blood pressure issues, and patients with a strong family history of heart attacks.

The report found that 96pc of eligible patients received this treatment in 2016 – and 82pc received rapid PPCI treatment within two hours if they arrived directly at a PPCI centre, up from 77pc in 2014.

There are just seven of these PPCI centres in Ireland at Cork University Hospital, University Hospital Limerick, St James’s Hospital, Dublin, the Mater in Dublin, University Hospital Galway and University Hospital Waterford.

Meanwhile, Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry treats patients from Donegal.

PPCI treatment is provided around the clock in all the centres except Waterford, which is confined to between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday – forcing patients to be transferred to another hospital.

The restricted hours operated at Waterford Hospital has been at the centre of a major protest by locals who have yet to secure a second centre. The report found variations in the timeliness of the treatment per hospital.

Cork University Hospital and University Hospital Limerick both met the national target of delivering treatment within 120 minutes.

However, four are below the target including the Mater Hospital and St James’s Hospital, University Hospital Waterford and University Hospital Galway.

It confirmed there were 69 deaths, giving an in-hospital mortality rate of 4.8pc.

The average length of stay was around five days.

Commenting on the report, Dr Siobhan Jennings, a consultant in public health medicine, said that smoking levels are high in STEMI patients at 38pc.

“Helping a patient to stop smoking is essential and is as important as other treatment measures.

“It is never too late to quit smoking, I would encourage all smokers not to wait another day and to visit www.quit.ie,” she said.

Online Editors