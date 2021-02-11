Healthcare workers who refuse Covid vaccine may be removed from frontline

Healthcare staff refusing to take the Covid-19 vaccine may be removed from frontline duties it emerged today.

It comes as a further 52 deaths from the virus and 866 cases have been reported today.

It brings the total number of cases in the state to 206,801 and the total number of coronavirus related deaths to 3,846.

The HSE has said 12,000 people aged over 85 in large GP practices will be offered their first dose of vaccine next week.

Deliveries will be made to 85 GP practices where it will be administered in their own surgeries.

The plan is to deliver 42,000 doses each of the following two weeks and have the first doses completed by early March, said HSE chief Paul Reid.

Asked about reports some nursing home staff are refusing the vaccine, he said the information so far was that take up was nearly 100pc for residents and over 90pc for staff.

He said in some cases it is for legitimate health reasons, but for those who are suitable it is inexcusable not to take it up.

He believes there is provision in the health and safety legislation to carry out a risk assessment and if it is deemed essential a member of staff needs to be vaccinated they could be removed from frontline duties and told to work in an another area.

Vaccination is not mandatory and the HSE has no jurisdiction over facilities such as private nursing homes.

Cork GP Dr Nuala O’ Connor said today it is a “historic” moment to see the vaccine rolled out to the community next week and GPs have” lists, back up lists and more back up lists” of patients ready for invitations to receive the vaccine.

They are starting with a smaller level of doses in order to see that it will work safely and build on it over the coming weeks.

Speaking at a HSE briefing today Mr Reid said it was a “shocking decision” for any GP to decide not to offer the vaccine to their patients.

Asked to comment on reports that a GP said they would not be participating in the vaccine he said it is extremely disappointing and alternative arrangements will be made to ensure they receive the jab,

So far up to February 243,353 doses were administered including 91,548 to people in long term care and 150,789 to frontline healthcare workers. Of these 88,758 have received a second dose.

He said Ireland is still in the middle rather than at the end of the third wave and hospitals are in no way able to get back to normal yet.

The number of patients with Covid-19 has fallen below 1,000 to 984 and there are 167 seriously ill people still in intensive care. Hospitals are still reliant on converted intensive care beds.

The 14-day incidence of the disease here is now falling at the fastest rate in Europe, according to HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry.

It will take three weeks to complete the over 85s and all over 70s should be fully vaccinated by around the middle of May.

Asked if the Taoiseach and members of the Cabinet should get the vaccine Dr Henry said he said the priority list already has already been set out according to essential criteria.

Members of the Cabinet are key decisions makers but it is important to build trust and confidence in the integrity of the priority list document, he added.

Chief operations office Ann O Connor also ruled out using the Citywest hotel as a location for people quarantining after coming here from abroad. She said it is a health facility which is used for different functions including health workers who need to self isolate.

Overall while there are continuing good trends in reducing the spread of the virus but the country is still at very high risk due to level of transmission, said Mr Reid.

There are 541 open outbreaks of the virus including 190 in nursing homes.

“We still have a significant journey to go before we are at a level where we can restore services to the level we want them to be at,” he added.

