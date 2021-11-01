The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) has given the green light to booster vaccines for healthcare workers.

The expert group met today to discuss expanding the National Vaccination Programme’s booster dose campaign to healthcare workers.

A letter outlining Niac’s recommendation was sent to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly who will now sign off on booster shots for workers in hospitals, nursing homes and other care settings.

The HSE will begin administering the booster shots to healthcare workers this weekend.

In a tweet, Mr Donnelly said: “I have just authorised the use of booster vaccines for healthcare workers.”

“This evening I received advice from Niac. Some time back I asked the HSE to prepare for such a programme and have now asked the HSE to roll this out,” he added.

Healthcare workers were among the first to be vaccinated at the beginning of this year and there are rising rates of Covid-19 among those working in the sector.

The booster campaign focused on people over 65 in nursing homes and those over 80 when it began, although everyone over-60 will soon also be able to register. However, staff working in hospitals and nursing homes were not offered booster shots.

Yesterday, it emerged there were 3,500 healthcare workers off work due to Covid-19, which is putting huge pressure on the health service, and health unions have been calling for their members to be added to the booster campaign.

On Sunday, HSE chief clinical officer Collin Henry has said he was “anxious” to begin vaccinating healthcare workers as soon as they get clearance from Niac.

“We’re ready to administer quickly to frontline healthcare workers to protect them and to protect patients and services going into what will be a difficult winter,” Mr Henry told RTÉ.

Healthcare workers who were infected by Covid-19 after being vaccinated will have to wait for six months from the time of their infection for their booster shots, according to Niac’s recommendations.

Niac also said frontline healthcare workers should be prioritised ahead of others working in the health service.

The group’s letter to Mr Donnelly said the Delta variant is still the dominant strain of Covid-19 in Ireland.

It noted that vaccine protection against infection and mild disease wanes over time but “effectiveness against severe disease and death is generally sustained”.

Niac said booster shots will help reduce the level of “breakthrough infections” among those who have been vaccinated.

“Vaccine effectiveness in preventing symptomatic disease is similar in healthcare workers and the general population. Age and immune status are the main factors in determining breakthrough disease severity,” it added.

The letter said healthcare workers accounted for less than 5pc of confirmed cases reported between October 15 and 28, 2021. Niac said the most likely source of transmission was known in about 60pc of cases and of these, less than 2pc were acquired in a healthcare setting.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation gave a guarded welcome to the move.

“The INMO welcomes that the decision to extend vaccine boosters to healthcare workers,” the organisation said.

“This decision was made later than we would have liked. We now need to see a rapid rollout of the vaccine boosters to healthcare workers to make up for lost time. The vaccine supply and capacity to do so is there.

“A lot needs to happen now to keep our hospitals safe for the winter. We can see from today’s trolley figures and the number of healthcare workers who are on Covid-related leave that unless the Minister for Health and the HSE produce a credible winter plan that our hospitals will be in a bad place this winter.”

Representatives of Irish nursing homes welcomed the news.

“Thankfully the protection afforded to residents is much greater because of the vaccination and the booster have considerably strengthened their immunity against the virus,” said Tadhg Daly, chief executive of Nursing Homes Ireland.

“Extending it to frontline staff will bring added protection to those providing person-intensive care in our nursing homes and provide the staff with greater reassurance. We will be engaging with the HSE with view to rollout of the vaccine in as timely a manner as possible as we enter into the very challenging winter period.”