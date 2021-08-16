Healthcare unions write to Taoiseach urging him to intervene in impasse over worker recognition

Unions representing healthcare workers have appealed to Taoiseach Michéal Martin to end the impasse over their push for frontline workers to be officially recognised by the State for their efforts during the pandemic.

A coalition of unions, including SIPTU, FORSA, the INMO and others sent a letter to the Taoiseach on Friday urging him to “intervene immediately to authorise the HSE and relevant Government departments to engage with health service unions to agree and implement the promised recognition without any further delay.”

The move comes after the unions met earlier this month at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) in which they sought “tangible recognition” for the work of tens of thousands of healthcare workers who have put their own lives on the line under very difficult and stressful conditions throughout the pandemic.

The unions accused the HSE of coming into the talks with nothing to offer them, however a spokesperson for the HSE at the time said the issue would be dealt with this autumn. The matter is now before the Labour Court.

But Tony Fitzpatrick, chairman of the staff panel of Health Sector Trade Unions, said no progress has been made to date despite the unions engaging with the HSE on the issue since November.

“The impasse remains despite public statements from An Taoiseach, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and other senior Government figures, in which they supported proposals to recognise health workers’ extraordinary contribution during the pandemic,” he said.

“While health workers appreciate the many supportive statements from you and other Government representatives, they have yet to see any tangible progress towards recognition for their efforts and, in many cases, sacrifice,” Mr Fitzpatrick wrote in the letter.

“Thousands of dedicated health care workers have had their reasonable expectations raised by the welcome public statements of support by you and other politicians. But they are incredulous at reports that no recognition was offered at the August WRC meeting, and at the news that their unions must now argue their case – seemingly uncontested by the most senior members of Government and health service management – before the Labour Court.”

Mr Fitzpatrick said the impasse was “deeply damaging to the morale of all health care workers who, without exception, have demonstrated extraordinary commitment and willingness to respond to national and public need, as well as Government demands in response to the pandemic.”

Mr Fitzpatrick said the fact that the issue is now before the Labour Court despite ‘broad public and political consensus on the issue’ can only be described as an extraordinary situation.”

The unions said Ireland is out of step with other countries in the EU as well as Northern Ireland and the UK which have already provided staff bonuses and other rewards to formally recognise the efforts of healthcare workers during the pandemic.

They also argued that research reveals that staff who work directly with Covid-19 patients are 47 times more likely to catch the virus than those impacted through community-acquired infection.

“Over 30,000 health care workers have been infected with Covid-19 since the pandemic struck in Ireland, and more than 600 have been infected in the most recent 14-day epidemiological report,” Mr Fitzpatrick said.

A government spokesperson said last night: “The government remain committed to recognising the sacrifices the public sector workers made during the pandemic”