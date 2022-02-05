Healthcare costs still a burden as fewer covered by medical or GP cards

Out-of-pocket health-related expenses can mount up to several hundred euro a month, particularly during a period of acute illness.

But even a trip to the GP at €70, combined with monthly drugs bills of €100, puts pressure on many household budgets around this time.

The Government is reported to be looking at easing some health charges, such as the €100 emergency department fee, and possibly relaxing the eligibility for a medical card as part of the response to cost-of-living rises.

As of the end of last year, 41.3pc of the population either had a full medical card or a GP visit card.

As any TD will know from their constituency clinics, a medical card remains a prize in high demand.

The number of people with a medical card peaked in 2012 and fell again last year.

At the end of 2020, 1.584 million people were covered by a medical card, but this dropped to 1.545 million last December.

The total number of people with eligibility for a GP visit card at the end of last year was 525,918, down from 529,842 in December 2020.

Plans announced in the Budget last October to extend GP visit cards to children aged six and seven have still not been implemented and are subject to negotiation with the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO).

No negotiation is needed to extend medical cards due to a long-standing agreement to be able to provide the benefit to up to 42pc of the population.

There has been no change to the €100 hospital emergency department charge for more than 20 years .

It generates an income of around €11.67m for the HSE each year and is seen as a disincentive for people to attend for low-level complaints.

A medical card grants the holder free GP care and medicines, although they must still pay a prescription charge per item. It has been reduced over the years, but it can add up.

For people under the age of 70, the cost is €1.50 for each item, up to a maximum of €15 a month, for each person or family.

For the over-70s, the prescription charge is €1 for each item, up to a limit of €10 a month.

Recent governments have also been slow to reduce charges, including the in-patient charge of €80 a day up to a maximum of €800 in a rolling 12-month period.

Pressure was put on the Government this week by Social Democrat TD Róisín Shortall to end this charge for cancer patients.

A medical card not only absolves the person covered from an emergency department €100 fee, but

also the overnight charge.

The percentage of the population covered by private health insurance has risen in recent years from 42.7pc in 2012 to 44.2pc in 2020. The increase has been seen in all age groups and is particularly significant for the over-80s – up 5pc since 2016.

There remains a large cohort with neither medical card nor health insurance.

The Citizens Information Board (CIB), which is a good barometer for what is worrying the public, has pointed to location being a factor affecting access to GP services for medical card applicants. They might have a medical card, but the local GP’s list is full.

It also said the income threshold for the means test for a medical card should be eased because it excluded many households on modest incomes.

The Government’s deliberations come against a background of the Sláintecare universal access ideal, with charges gradually removed. For now, the decisions may be more targeted at those facing the toughest struggle.