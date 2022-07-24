Health staff with long Covid express concern over new ‘restrictive’ sick pay scheme

Healthcare workers suffering with long Covid are concerned a new scheme allowing them to get paid while they are out of work will be too restrictive and could leave them without pay next year.

While the terms of the new scheme have not been agreed with unions, a circular was sent to hospitals last week outlining details of an arrangement to replace the old sick leave benefits for staff with long Covid. The old scheme ended on July 1, with unions, health and Government officials since engaged in talks on a replacement scheme.

The hospital circular, seen by Independent.ie, outlines healthcare workers are required to have been in receipt of the old scheme for at least 12 weeks before February 7. They must have remained on the scheme until it ended.

Healthcare workers are anxious this might be too restrictive and have asked how anyone who was impacted by long Covid in the past eight to nine months would be catered for.

Unions are still in negotiations about the pay deal and sources said they are pushing for improved terms.

The circular said eligible employees will be entitled to full payment for an initial period of up to six months. At the end of this period a three-month extension can be granted if the healthcare worker is unlikely to still be able to return to work. A second three-month extension can also be applied if a return is unlikely but there is a reasonable expectation the employee may return.

Staff suffering with long Covid who have been unable to work for more than two years are concerned about what will happen in 12 months’ time if they remain unwell. Some say they are concerned about working on wards and with medications because of symptoms of fatigue and ‘brain fog’.

The Department of Health said the new scheme details shared with hospitals was circulated to ensure those previously entitled to the long Covid payment are transferred as soon as possible and do not experience a ‘cliff edge’ or lost payments.